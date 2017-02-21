Winter comes on strong

Snow? What’s that? Oh, you mean that white stuff that kept coming? We’re behind the 2015 pace (Note to the celestial weatherman: that is not a complaint!), but shovels have been on the must-have list. Sir Ooops of Experience says to add an hour to the earliest appointment time to allow for excavating a car. Sunday night, after a couple of warmer days, we now can see the angle of the back steps, but still no steps are visible. Many thanks to Blair Colby and others who plow and keep us safe and mobile during storms.

Despite stormaggedon striking the islands and leaving residents to burrow through four-foot snow drifts getting out of their homes and unearthing their vehicles, Valentine’s Day celebrations went on. The Ladies Aid managed to host a successful card decorating party a few days before the holiday. Bridging the gap between LCI and GCI, Katelyn Damon braved the weather with her son Elliot and Elliot’s buddy Lucianna. All the island kids were happy to be together creating little pieces of art for the people they loved. Their parents seemed to enjoy a little bit of creativity themselves. Rosalie Kell baked cookies to be decorated, and Hallie Sumner served ice cream sundaes to just about everyone.

On Valentine’s Day, many residents popped over to the Cranberry House for dinner and a movie hosted by Phil and Karyn Whitney. Pete Eldridge and Audrey Noether even brought their dog Miley along to the late showing, and with a black lab sleeping on the floor by everyone’s feet, the setting couldn’t have been more appropriately cozy.

Also at the Cranberry House this week were two talks given by Roger Noether, one on learning a second language and another, a beginner’s lesson in investing. Both were greatly appreciated by islanders looking to learn during quiet evenings on Great Cranberry.

Saturday included a baby shower for Cary Alley. Jeri Spurling, Barb Fernald, Melissa McCormick, Melissa Amuso, Bea Amuso, Hannah Folsom, Katelyn Damon, Denise McCormick, Amy Palmer, Brenna Sullivan, Lauren Simmons and Joan Pickering were the older’uns who were able to be there. Elliott Damon Hadlock, Rubye and Wyatt Alley were the young’uns on hand. Joy Sprague and Bea Amuso each made a sweater; other presents included many clothes, a boat ticket, diapers. Hors d’oeuvres and cheesecake were served.

February’s dip of the month was Sunday afternoon. The warm temperature meant not too many layers were needed to go snowshoeing in the morning. Sunday’s high was 53 degrees! Cindy Thomas, Barb Fernald and Joy Sprague went down to the town ramp so they didn’t have to go across snow to get to the water. Barb said it’s usually not more than once each year, and only if absolutely necessary. Barb noted: “Loved the dip. 35 degrees in Bar Harbor, 40 degrees at Eastern Maine Shelf buoy. Our guess? 36 degrees cold, but not as bad as others we’ve experienced!”

Stefanie Alley is off island, but she also went dipping. There are hefty chunks of ice in the picture she sent.

The Islander recently noted the 10th anniversary of the Union 98 spelling bee. Conners Emerson School’s Sophia Krevans took first place, and Islesford’s Ben Stevens took second. What a difference those 10 years make.

Happy birthday in the next few weeks to Jasmine Samuel on Feb. 25, Kyleigh Amber Hawes on Feb. 27, Phil Whitney and Amanda Smith on March 2, Kelly Sanborn and Pete Eldridge on March 6 and Sarah McCracken on March 7. Welcome to the third month of the year.