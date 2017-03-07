Wind wild, swells ring bell

The weather has still been crazy enough that commuter and mail boats have sometimes been cancelled. Gale force winds kept people where they were (some glad they have an overnight bag in their car on MDI). The boat ran on Saturday in teen temperatures and some wind and swells big enough to ring the bell at the front windshield a couple of times. The first two runs from Islesford each included only one person; they were glad to see more on the way back, and the gracious and frequent rides given to those without cars to haul eight, 10, or “only” four grocery bags up to their homes. Lauren Simmons was glad to be home. David Thomas went down to pick up Tom Powell so he would be on Islesford unrushed for preparing the 10 a.m. church service. Their neighborly ride included nine bags from Bar Harbor markets. That larder had to be pretty empty to go off in that cold and wind! It had gotten cold enough the ground was hard again, so cars could back up to the house to unload, then park close to the road as usual.

This past Tuesday, March 7, The Writer’s Almanac included one of the poems from Skip Stevens’ new poetry book, “At Bunker Cove.” Unfortunately, we didn’t learn about this until last week’s paper was coming out.

Ashley Bryan read “Mustache Baby” to Elliott Damon Hadlock and Bode Duggan on March 2. They enjoyed the story and made some construction paper faces with mustaches.

Barb Fernald is back from some time with Susie McNamee on her way to Baltimore for a few days, then a stop in Portsmouth on her way back. Bruce met her there and enjoyed some time away from the late winter season. Down in Baltimore, she visited her grandson Henry Fernald and his parents, Cameron Fritz Fernald and Stephanie Austin.

Tom Powell is doing a morning prayer service for Lent on Wednesdays, now through April 12. He (and others from Great Cranberry, who are more than welcome!) will take the 6:15 a.m. commuter boat to Islesford. There is no charge by the commuter boat between the islands. The service is at 7 a.m. and will be over in time to get down to the dock for the 8:15 a.m. mail boat.

For information about the upcoming town meeting on March 11, the town website has posts of the town warrant and information on the major items on the agenda. Go to cranberryisles-me.gov and take a look at what’s coming up.

Birthdays: Linda Lunt adds a candle to her birthday cake on March 14; Elliott Damon Hadlock turns 4 years old the next day. Martha Miller celebrates on March 16, followed by Curtis Thormann and Adele Palmer on March 18. Happy birthday to all!