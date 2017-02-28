Isaiah Andrew Alley joined us on Feb. 21! Welcome, Isaiah, and congratulations to Cari and Cory!

The warmer temperatures of last week had folks taking advantage of the weather to get some outdoor chores done. James Bunker and Blair Colby were out taking care of their respective boats as James put a bit of spit and polish on the Beal & Bunker vessel Double B and Blair launched his boat the Cadillac. We all knew Blair would have to try out that new engine soon, and it purred like a kitten. Spring is in the air.

Ted Spurling is back from time in the Dominican Republic. Ted has been a medical English-Spanish interpreter for a number of years.

Margaret Houghton, Jim Wilmerding and Gibson McCullagh, formerly from Northeast Harbor but now in Boston, went to the annual National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation conference in Baltimore this past weekend, Feb. 24-26. Hugh Smallwood also attended; he and Karen hosted Margaret. Hugh, Karen, Margaret and Jim went to dinner Saturday night.

A reminder that the Cranberry Isles town meeting will take place on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island. The warrant is on the town of Cranberry Isles website and posted at the Cranberry Isles Post Office. A luncheon will be provided by the Ladies Aid Society of Cranberry Isles for those attending the meeting.

Ladies Aid Pie “π” Night will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m. at the Community Center. Both sweet and savory pies will be available, so plan on coming for supper and staying for dessert with us. There will be a donation basket for this event. Hope to see you there!

Ann Moran Young’s birthday celebration was last week, on Feb. 23. Molleson Whitaker O’Donovan has a birthday party March 3. Lew Powell and his father, Tom, plotted and schemed and split the week: Lew turns 2 on March 6, and Tom chalks up another on March 11. Edgar Blank also adds another candle to his cake on March 11. (Here we are, looking at days already one-third through March! Wasn’t January yesterday?)