Variety Show prep underway

Leah Staples has announced that the Fifth annual Variety Show is in full swing and looks forward to entertaining a full house again this year. Make your way to the Odd Fellows’ Hall on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. for an evening of talent and comedy. All proceeds benefit the Swans Island Recreation Program.

Bev McAloon has reminded us that the Swan’s Island Baptist Church Pot Luck Supper is Saturday, Aug. 12, with seatings at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. “We are having a pot luck supper including meat dishes, casseroles, vegetarian dishes, salads and desserts. Donations for the parsonage fund are appreciated. Join us for good island cooking, great conversations, then off to the Variety Show!”

Steve Dock has invited us to celebrate Janet Elizabeth Norton‘s life at a memorial service at the Swan’s Island Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. The service will be followed by a social time. All are welcome. Visiting Swans Island since the 1970s, Janet and her husband, John, owned a cabin in Duck Cove. Janet was a loyal member of the Hockamock Players, hosted a Friends/Quaker worship group at the library and worked at the library since its very beginning.

The Swan’s Island Educational Society has invited you to attend its annual meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Director Candis Joyce reported, “Some board of trustees terms are up and two are not returning. Nominees will be presented, and nominations from the floor will be accepted. You will hear about our upcoming activities and financial health as well as celebrating our successes over the past year. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions. We truly welcome your participation.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: A perfect gift that brings Swans Island’s beauty to you throughout the year is Ann Marie Maguire’s calendars, featuring her lovely photography of our island.

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Sophia Altha Dy, L.J. Hopkins, Katelynn Riedel, Josephine Reagan Walker, Sheena Greenlaw, Lindsay Carlson, Leona M. Buswell and Ann Marie Maguire. Anniversary blessings to Daniel and Rachel Johnson, Jim and Sue Wheaton, and Isaac Stinson and Siobhan Ryan.