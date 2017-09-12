Tripler new nursery school head

We congratulate Chelsea Tripler on her new position as head teacher at the Swans Island Nursery School. Many thanks go to Lacey Freelove for her years of service in helping to shape some of our island’s youngest minds. Anyone interested in the vacant nursery school assistant teacher position should contact Emmie Sawyer or Kathleen LeMoine for an application; qualified applicants must be available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:15-11 a.m. for the duration of the 2017-2018 school year. This position is ongoing, and applications close Sept. 15.

Donna Wiegle encourages community participation: “The Island Institute will be hosting their annual board of trustees’ meeting on Swans Island on Saturday, Sept. 16. In addition to the business part of their meeting, they will be visiting and meeting with some Swans Islanders, including Brian and Kathy Krafjack at TIMS, Crystal DeGraca at the school, Leah and Lesley Ranquist at Les’ wharf and Jason Joyce and Josh Joyce, who are part of Island Institute’s Aquaculture Program and are starting an oyster growing venture on Swans Island. At 6 p.m., there will be a community supper at the Odd Fellows Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. A lasagna dinner will be provided; please bring a dessert to share. Gary Hoyle will be presenting a slide show of his artwork, and there may be special music, yet to be confirmed.”

Gary Rainford’s new book “Liner Notes” is now available at North Country Press (www.northcountrypress.com) and Amazon, or you may place an order with your favorite local bookstore. Gary said, “If anyone is interested in a signed copy, please private message me, and we’ll make arrangements to connect.” Congratulations, Gary!

Ben Tongue has informed us about the SIBC: “The Swans Island Broadband Committee (SIBC) is a town committee reorganized this past winter to determine the internet needs of our community to obtain fast and reliable broadband service. The committee’s first step has been to understand TDS’ network and determine the availability and speed of internet access across the island. The committee is researching how other islands and rural communities are addressing their broadband needs. SIBC is inviting broadband providers to the island to obtain recommendations for upgrading our network in the short and long term. Committee members Jeffrey Ellison, Karen Griffin, Matt Lane, Jil Lewis, Stephenie MacLagan, Tom Ploch and I would love to hear your questions, comments and suggestions. Please contact us individually or attend our monthly meetings on the second Tuesday evening of each month at the library at 7 p.m.; the September meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 19.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Our last open day at the lighthouse for this season is Saturday, Sept. 16. Wouldn’t it be great to finish your holiday shopping or indulge yourself with our garments, prints, books, mugs or art work?

