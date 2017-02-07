Tough sledding, but kids make do

Great Cranberry isn’t very hilly, so when it snows, there are only a few places you can expect to see sledders, unless, of course, the sled is tied to a vehicle, which is not uncommon. This Wednesday, the island kids took advantage of fresh snowfall at “School House Hill,” near the Cranberry House and Museum. Blair Colby made the scene all the more scenic with a big old fire pit he brought to the hill and lit for the kids to warm their hands by when they weren’t careening down the road. Since the hill isn’t huge, it can be tough to get going fast. The kids got creative, spraying Pam on the bottom of their sleds. Even their teacher, Lauren Simmons, couldn’t resist a ride and joined in the fun.

Library Tea on Tuesday included David Thomas, Ted Spurling, Ashley Bryan, Ann Fernald, Christine Sandberg and Paul Fernald. Cindy Thomas’ pumpkin bread was well received.

Cindy Thomas’ weekly children’s time at the Islesford Library included Ashley Bryan reading about Groundhog Day. The kids made stick puppets. Ashley was accompanied by his friend Jim Chepelski; David Thomas was there. Body Duggan and Elliott Damon Hadlock kept Kaitlyn Duggan busy; Lucy and Marina Pickering were with Meg Stevens, while Lindsay Eysnogle was off island for school business.

GCI is mourning the loss and celebrating the lives of two cherished community members this week, Ed Horvath and Richard Avery. We are sending love and support to their families and remembering both Ed and Richard fondly at this time.

There will be a Valentine party at the Cranberry Island Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. There will be materials to decorate cards for loved ones, cookie decorating, as well and ice cream sundaes. A boat will be provided for LCI residents courtesy of the Ladies Aid, leaving LCI at 1:30 p.m.

The Seaside Playhouse on GCI will host a Valentine double feature on Saturday, Feb. 11. The kids’ movie starts at 6 p.m. and the adult feature at 8 p.m. Special treats, along with the usual popcorn and soda, will be served for the occasion.

Joy Sprague has arranged stamps for Valentine’s Day. She has them to sell, as well, so stop by or send an order to her. She still has one of the busiest stamp drawers in the three-state area.

Birthdays coming up include Danielle McCormick on Feb. 11, Kirby Sholl on Feb. 13, Miklos Pogany and Cary Samuel on Feb. 14, Denise McCormick on Feb. 16, Wesley Bracey “Jr.” on Feb. 19, Heather Varnum on Feb. 21, James Westphal on Feb 24 and Kyleigh Amber Hawes on Feb. 27. Happy birthday to all!

Happy anniversary to Phil and Karyn Whitney on Feb. 21!