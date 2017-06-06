Ta-ta, Tuesday Tea

The Tuesday Tea at the library has come to an end. For the past few years, Cindy Thomas has hosted tea with some sort of baked goods and a variety of teas. Tuesday is not a good day for appointments off island, but somehow they keep showing up on calendars. There have been times when Anna Fernald and Ashley Bryan were the only ones who showed up; recently there has been an influx of small children and mothers, grandmothers, au pairs and others. Katelyn Damon has come with Elliott; Kaitlyn Duggan has brought Bode. Lucy and Mariana Pickering have come, joining one of the other young kids or baby sitters. Christopher Hathaway, Paul Fernald, Barb and Bruce Fernald, Skip Stevens, Sally Rowan, Serena Spurling, Paul Brumaghim, Jeri Spurling, Ricky Alley, Jasmine Samuel, Malcolm Fernald, Mary E. Schuch, Jason Pickering, Ted Spurling, Dave Thomas and Christine Sandberg are some of the others who have joined sometimes. Two things that get in the way of going for tea are appointments off island and remembering it at 2:30 p.m.

Congratulations are in order for Cooper Sumner, who on May 22 attended the Almquist Invitationals League Regional Championships track competition in Orono. Cooper qualified for both the 400-meter dash and the discus. He placed eighth out of 34 with a throw of 86 feet, 6 inches in the discus. Although Cooper Summer and Carmen Walls are the only Longfellow students old enough to participate with Mount Desert Island, the entire Longfellow School league has been practicing diligently. Good work Cooper Sumner, Carmen Walls, Jessica Sanborn, Melanie Sanborn, Samson Gaither and Kariah Sumner.

Also in Longfellow School news, everyone is welcome to attend the eighth grade graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 10. The slideshow and reception start at 8:45 a.m.

The town of Cranberry Isles was recently awarded $69,000 through ConnectME to help with building initial broadband infrastructure. The ConnectME grant is the smallest grant that the town has applied for. Islanders are still waiting to hear from the USDA about funding that could cover a much larger portion of the broadband project.

Bob Keyes, staff writer for the Press Herald, reported Maine Literary Awards this year. Children’s author and illustrator Ashley Bryan won the Distinguished Achievement Award, which was presented by artist Daniel Minter. Congratulations, Ashley!

The Islesford Dock restaurant has opened under its new owners and managers. It opened June 1 and plans to go until late September or possibly Columbus Day weekend. They have arranged to have a night boat with Karl Bruner’s Sail Acadia. Elizabeth T will carry up to 21 passengers and will leave Northeast Harbor at 9 p.m. A quick stop at Great Cranberry, then on to Islesford to pick up those who have been over there. It will depart Islesford at about 9:30 p.m. to return to Northeast Harbor. Island residents can be over on Mount Desert Island later than usual, which is wonderful. The months of June and September, it will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. In July and August, it will run every day.

Upcoming at the Cranberry House: Hallie Sumner will give a reading from a draft of her new book on Friday, June 9, at 7:30 pm. There will be karaoke on Monday, June 12, and Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. Laurie Dobson will lecture about gardening on Wednesday, June 14, at 4 p.m.

Birthdays abound this week. Cory Duggan celebrates on June 11. Wanda Porter’s day is June 12, followed by Barbara Hathaway and Isaac Krasnow on June 13. Roy Hadlock chose June 15, and Barbara Bryant took June 16.

Ellie and Jack Miller will celebrate their anniversary on June 15.

May everyone have a joyful celebration!