Swans Island welcomes Mason

We joyfully wish Mason Scott Staples a happy birthday and congratulate his parents Leah and Eric on his arrival on Thursday, June 22. Weighing in at 10 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 22-1/2 inches, Mason may end up being the best basketball player of his entire family! Mason’s proud grandparents are Paul and Ruth Joy and Spud and Janice Staples, and he is much loved by more aunts, uncles and cousins than I can count on my fingers and toes combined.

Gwen May invited us to an old-fashioned record hop at the Odd Fellows Hall on Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. D.J. Buzzy Keene of Pop Rocks D.J. fame will be putting out music from the ‘50s and ‘60s for this dance. This dance benefits the Swans Island Historical Society. Come join the fun and dress in the era.

Tyler Philbrook announced that Night Rec began this past Tuesday, June 27, and will continue from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday of each week. “At Night Rec, we do things like volleyball, billiards, basketball and other activities or board games and card games. It’s a good setting to come hang out and socialize with peers. Ages 12-18, with a $1 entry fee. There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase. Here’s to another great year of Night Rec!”

Dexter Lee provided us with the IOOF Hall calendar for July: breakfast, Sunday, July 2, from 7-9 a.m.; fishermen’s meeting, Thursday, July 6, at 1 p.m.; record hop, Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m.; Queen City Improv, Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m.; breakfast, Sunday, July 9, from 7-9 a.m.; Hockamock Players rehearsal, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 20, 21 and 22; breakfast, Sunday, July 23, from 7-9 a.m.; annual selectmen-summer resident meeting, Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.

Happy birthday to Liam David Lane, Colleen Hyland, Siobhan Ryan, Bonnie Hopkins, Julia Rose Davis, Gemma Grace Staples and Stanley David Carlson. Anniversary blessings to Tim and Suzy Treadwell, Kenny and Angie LeMoine, and Maili Bailey and Iver Lofving.