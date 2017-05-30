Swans celebrates students

Mark your calendars for the abundance of upcoming events that celebrate our students. The School Spring Music Concert is Thursday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. If you are running early, why not stop by the library to view the Student Art Show, which runs through Friday. Eighth-grade graduation is Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. Come support our multi-talented students.

Many thanks go to Donna Wiegle and Karen Ann Martin for the preparation and presentation of the six-week course “Taking Action for Health.” This free program sponsored by Healthy Acadia and Mill Pond Health Center used Stanford University’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program and was led by our dynamic duo. They plan to hold the course again this summer, and I will share more details as they emerge.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Nancy B. Houldin, who passed away on May 14. She was a gracious, lovely lady who will be missed by many.

Fran Chetwynd urged us to check out the new light in the light tower: “The Coast Guard has completed installing a new LED lantern that is brighter, has a 15-mile visibility, needs fewer service visits and uses less power. It’s all good! Thank you, U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team, Southwest Harbor!”

Happy birthday to Sage Dentremont, Cynthia Baker, Christie Lynne Staples, Joanna Kohler Carter, Carolyn Stanley, Dwayne Scott Overlock, Travis “J.R.” May Jr., Austin Keith Stockbridge, Jacob Everett LeMoine, Robert Gardner and Peyton Charlotte Sawyer. Anniversary blessings to Sput and Janice Staples, Eric and Leah Staples and Grant and Meghan Joyce.