Swans celebrates salubrious centenarian

The year was 1917 and coffee was 15 cents a pound, the U.S. entered World War I, and the average life expectancy for men was 48 years. And Earl Lowell was born. We send joyous birthday greetings to Earl and wishes for many more to come.

Jeanne Hoyle announced the return of some enjoyable entertainers: “Scott Cleveland (piano/voice) and Phil Kell (bass/guitar) will perform a concert of original and reinterpreted blues, R&B and jazz at the Baptist Church on Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m. They performed at the library last summer and were very well received. The cost is a $10 donation that will go to the performers, not the church.”

Jeanne also reminded us that the Baptist and Advent churches combine services and meet at the Baptist church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, and at the Advent church on the second and fourth ones.

Congratulations to all our high school graduates: Nina Davis, Ezra Johnson, Mary Joy, Amara Joyce and Ashley Tapley. We are proud of you and know that you will achieve many more successes throughout life.

Thanks to Mykala Joyce’s submission for a LifeFlight contest, we have a great photo of the newest helicopter Whiskey Mike flying over the Swans Island school. The winning drawing was done by a student in Woolwich, where the helicopter actually landed. The helicopter flew over all the schools of those who entered the contest. Great job, McKayla, for your participation in the drawing contest.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Treadwell Sr., who passed away on Thursday, June 15.

Emmie Sawyer invited us to the Island Camp Fund Pie and Dessert Auction, that favorite and sinfully sweet event where all the proceeds benefit children attending faith-based camps. Make your way to the Swan’s Island Church of God Fellowship Hall on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. and bid on a variety of desserts, not just pies. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Emmie at 526-4036 .

The Swans Island Recreation Department is seeking applicants for the following two positions during the months of July and August: daytime recreation director and lifeguard at the Quarry Pond. If interested, please contact recreation board members Leah Staples at 460-2307 or Lacey Freelove at 460-2443 by Monday, June 26.

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Come to the lighthouse art gallery to view three beautiful paintings (island scenes) by Theo McCormick. These are on loan from Josh Joyce.

Happy birthday to Spencer Paul Rose, Ed Schwabe, Jeanne Hoyle, Hope LeMoine, Bonnie Hopkins, Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr., Jenn Atkins Solotaroff, Kimberly Haller and Earl Lowell (100 years!). Anniversary blessings to Nathan and Anna Joy Ward and Virginia and Jacques Cesbron.