SIEC to vote on new Emera deal

Ed Schwabe updated us on the Emera acquisition situation: “This past week, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the proposed acquisition of the Swans Island Electric Cooperative (SIEC) by Emera Maine by a vote of 3-0. The new plan provides mainland rates to Frenchboro and Swans Island but adds a temporary monthly per meter surcharge of about $19 to each customer on both islands for a period of five years. The SIEC membership will have a chance to ratify the new plan by written vote and mailed ballots have gone out to all members. A membership meeting will be conducted at the Swans Island library on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m., to answer questions, and this meeting will be broadcast to both islands and to the mainland for those unable to attend in person.”

Jaime Rose invites us to a potluck benefit dinner for Dale Stockbridge Sr. at the Swans Island Baptist Church Annex on Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m. Please contact her or Bev McAloon with any questions, and, if possible, they would greatly appreciate knowing in advance what dishes you will bring. Come support Dale as he continues his fight against cancer. Anyone who cannot attend but is interested in donating money, please send checks to Dale or Debbie Stockbridge, P.O. Box 308, Swans Island, ME 04685.

Some folks will have noticed that a plot of land on Swans Island has been transferred to Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL). This was a generous gift to advance FOSIL’s mission of supporting the restoration of the lighthouse. Watch this column for more details soon.

Gwen May announced that our annual town meeting will take place on Monday, March 6, at 9 a.m., in the Swans Island School gymnasium: “Bring your town reports and keep those pencils sharp! See you there. I will be at the gym at 8:30 a.m. to register new voters.” Karen Ann Martin reported that P.I.K. will sell breakfast goodies, lunch and bake sale items. You had better come early, or Gwen may not leave us any doughnuts!

For those who wish to send cards to Barbara Matthews as her address changes in upcoming weeks, please send them to: Barbara Matthews, 68 Rose Hill Road, Swans Island, ME 04685. As I am provided with the information, I will update you with her address.

Rob Morang is hosting a Bible study on Monday nights at 6 p.m. at the apartment above the town office. They began this past week and all are welcomed to come.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Robert ‘Bob’ Wayne Staples, who passed away Feb. 22 at a Bangor health care facility.

Happy birthday to Gwen J. May, Timothy Treadwell, Cindy Kennedy Niquette, Liela Banks, Cheri L. Ellison, Bernita Joyce Pelkey, Clara Estelle Riedel, Billie Jo Riedel, Gary Rainford and Emmie McKay Sawyer. A special happy birthday to Jackson Andrew Chattin – welcome to this world.