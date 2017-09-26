Sailboat saved from storm in Puerto Rico

Bob Hudson has returned home safely from an impromptu voyage to Puerto Rico. His mission was to help retrieve the sailboat he and Laurie Dobson had left behind when moving to GCI. Many community members were concerned for the safety of Bob, Laurie and the boat, but all managed to stay unscathed despite hurricanes plundering the area. Laurie is still in Bermuda, planning to set sail again with her crew this Friday, covering the last stretch of seas to Maine, where the boat will be hauled and stored for winter.

Louise Millar is still in the Ellsworth hospital recovering from a fall in her home two weeks ago. She is scheduled to return to Great Cranberry soon, but at 95-years-old, no one is rushing her recovery. Most are simply amazed by her strong comeback, which has surprised both loved ones and hospital staff, after an initially grave diagnosis by doctors. The strong support of friends and loved ones must surely be aiding her speedy recovery.

Anything remotely resembling summer has truly ended. The disappointing exception is that mosquitoes are alive and well, and continue singing not-so-sweet nothings in our ears.

Islesford and Great Cranberry have had their annual church service time swop. Great Cranberry’s is now at 10:30 a.m.; Islesford’s service is now at 4:30 p.m.

Jeri Spurling noted that one of our summer musicians, Southwest Harbor guitarist Ryan Blotnick, is to perform this weekend in Portland and Bar Harbor, with New York City musicians, for his CD “Kush.” On Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m., he’ll be at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland. On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 p.m., he’ll be at The Lompoc Café in Bar Harbor.

Per Amanda Bracy: Cranberry Cove Ferry is ending Sunday, Oct. 1. Those parked in Manset will want to move their vehicles by that date.

Kaitlyn Duggan has posted an invitation to all to come to Islesford for Harvest Supper on Saturday of Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. The potluck at Neighborhood House will include handpicked and pressed apple cider, along with the usual roasted veggies, chicken, casseroles, salads and nonroasted veggies, bread, rolls and desserts, which usually need a separate table. There will be live entertainment, including banjo picking by Tony Archino. More musicians and other performers are welcome! Bring the best harvest jokes, riddles and poems to share.

There will be a Columbus weekend dinner at the Ladies Aid on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The meal will include beef stew, biscuits, salad and assorted cakes for dessert. All are welcome. A $10 donation is suggested.

Director Richard Kane’s film “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan” will be shown free at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre on Friday, Oct. 13, from 7-8:30 p.m. Kane will introduce the film and lead a question-and-answer session at the end.

Hunting seasons are about to start. It’s time to drag out the bright orange jackets and hats. For official schedules, go to: www.eregulations.com.

Birthdays in the coming weeks include Lisa Hall on Sept. 30. Amy Philbrook’s party is Oct. 2. Noah Pogany adds a candle on Oct. 5. Christopher Fernald’s day is Oct. 6, followed by Skip Stevens and Leslie Watson on Oct. 7.

Pete Eldredge and Audrey Noether will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Sept. 27.