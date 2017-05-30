Revolution returns to Cranberry Isles

The island school children deserve applause this week for attending a weekend TLC field trip on Mount Desert Island, then returning to put on an incredible play for the community at Longfellow. The play was a series of events related to the Revolutionary War written in collaboration with the Barn Arts Collective. The children recited “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” and enacted scenes from the Continental Congress and Boston Tea Party. There was no music, only drum beats, to create a dramatic effect that the crowd thoroughly enjoyed.

Later in the week, Kayla Gagnon hosted a poetry reading at the library. She brought hot cups of tea and encouraged everyone to share a piece of their favorite poetry written by themselves or by another poet. Two Spanish speakers attended, and even those who couldn’t understand Spanish managed to analyze the sentiment of the poems being read by Jorge Freysinnier, who was visiting Great Cranberry from Mexico City.

Cindy Thomas said from library, to come check out our new Rosamond Lane Lord books. Thank you, Ashley Bryan and Sarah Corson, for your annual use of the RLL Fund.

Sarah wrote: “Ashley will be pleased to see these on his next visit to the library. For all the community to enjoy! Cindy, this is a smart way to let everyone know about the books, and indeed they are new – newly published picture books. The library on Great Cranberry is also getting 12 new books through the RLL Fund. A nice way to remember Rosamond Lord.”

The Almquist Invitationals (League Regional Championships) were last Monday, May 22.

Patrick Mocarski finished the 400-meter in 1 minute, 5.95 seconds, 2nd place in his heat. He ran the 100-meter dash in 14.62 seconds.

Xander Amuso hit 20 feet, 9.5 inches in boys’ shot put.

Bea Amuso got 57 feet, 10 inches in her discus throw, which put her in 11th place for state meet at Almquist for girls’ disc.

Congratulations to all!

Coming up soon, the Caring Hands Dental Clinic will be on Islesford in June. Friday, June 16, they will be at the Islesford Neighborhood House. Call 667-6789 for further information and to schedule an appointment with them.

Birthdays coming up include Carol Smith Hathaway, Ken McCafferty and Holly Stanley on June 2. Susie McNamee and Phoebe Gray will blow out candles on June 3. Richard Alley and Meg Stevens share June 4. Brigitte Olearsek took June 5. Rosie Silvers will celebrate on June 13, followed by Richard Beal on June 14. Happy birthday to all!

Nan and Roy Hadlock will celebrate their anniversary on June 4. Happy anniversary!