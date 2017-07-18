Recovery Fund aids addicts

Karen Preston Griffin expressed gratitude: “The Recovery Fund Committee thanks all who participated in the Recovery Fund Mac and Cheese Fundraiser. From the food to the fellowship to the contributions, it was a very successful night in so many ways. Becky Davis won the best Mac and Cheese, although she had some stiff competition from all others. Monetary contributions tallied at $1,105. Thank you also to the speakers who shared their stories as well as invaluable information on support programs available for all addictions.”

Emmie Sawyer informed us that the Island-Wide Vacation Bible School is July 24-27 (Monday through Thursday) from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Church of God. “Potty trained preschoolers through completed fifth-graders. Families are welcome to stay. A light dinner will be served. If you have any questions, please contact Bobbi-Jo Hayes at [email protected]

Fran Chetwynd updated us on the plans to fix the lighthouse trail: “Many folks walking the Hockamock Head trails have been disappointed to find a section of the Long Point Beach trail (the oceanside trail) temporarily closed. The town closed the trail on the advice of trail experts because a section of the trail had become unstable owing to erosion over the winter months. But help is on the way! Working with the town, the town Lighthouse Committee applied to the Maine Conservation Corps (MCC), which has expert trail-building teams. (MCC teams were hugely helpful in building the original trails around Hockamock Head.) We have just heard that our application for a trail-building team has been accepted, and the MCC team will be on the island in October. So, hopefully, before the fall weather closes in, we will be able to reopen the trail. The fix for the damaged section of the trail is not easy or cheap. The MCC team will construct a new trail entrance uphill from the old entrance and will build steps to connect the new entrance with the old trail, well below the damaged section. The cost of this work will be close to $8,000. In order to get the work done as quickly as possible, Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL) has agreed to meet the cost. FOSIL is a nonprofit corporation that raises funds to assist the town in restoring and maintaining the light station and the trails. Thanks to everyone who has expressed their concern about this situation. If you would like to help out with the cost of this emergency repair, you can contribute to FOSIL online (www.burntcoatharborlight.com) or send a check to the FOSIL treasurer, Bob Pickup, P.O. Box 213, Swans Island, ME 04685.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Come see the tie-dyed Hockamock Head lighthouse kid’s T-shirts by local artist Iver Lofving. They are true works of art!

