Rain doesn’t dampen spirits

The rain hasn’t stopped community events. It was a double potluck week on GCI with one dinner on Thursday that served as a fundraiser for Amber Walls and Hallie Sumner‘s eighth-grade trip. Jen Walls and her mother cooked almost all day so that there could be both a ham and a turkey as a base for the community meal at the Ladies Aid. Carmen Sumner made three kinds of cupcakes to help her big sister. A special boat was even driven by the valiant Chris Costello so that Islesford residents could support the Great Cranberry kids.

Hallie and Amber really appreciate the contributions, and everyone else appreciated an incredible meal that rivaled Thanksgiving! The second potluck was held in honor of all the island mothers after church this Sunday. At the service, gifts were given to the women to show thanks for all that they do to help the island kids.

Two Great Cranberry residents, Kayla Gagnon and Sarah McCracken, introduced community members to their local herbal allies on Saturday during a plant walk around the Neighborhood House on Islesford. Sarah recently attended The Blue Otter School of Herbal Medicine in California, and Kayla studied with a Mayan curandero in Mexico a few years back. The plant walk-through was not just Kayla and Sarah sharing what they have learned, it was an open space for all who attended to share information that they had learned as well, from parents, grandparents, books and spending time in gardens and woodlands.

Raya Rackliff, Melissa Amuso, Denise McCormick, Cindy White, Erin Fernald Gray and Nan Hadlock were among those who went. Gail Grandgent was delighted they made a salve from calendula, comfrey and beeswax. Kayla and Sarah hope to offer the class again through the summer for those who didn’t get there this weekend or who aren’t at Great Cranberry or Islesford for their summer stays.

Sarah said, “We had so much fun and really enjoyed sharing what we know and learning from everyone who attended! It’s a joy to be around people who want to talk about plants! Thank you, everyone.” Everyone who attended both the plant walk and salve-making demonstration had a lot of fun.

Joanne Thormann got a picture of the mink who has invited himself to several chicken coops recently. His accomplice “hissed and shrieked at Paul (Thormann).” Others have lost chickens and ducks, down from a population of three to one, or a complete loss. Minks might want to remember the past tense of the verb “steal.”

Islesford student scores at the Bucksport track-and-field meet on Wednesday, May 10th: Patrick Mocarsky ran the 1600-meter in six minutes, 16 seconds; Beatrice Amuso’s discus throw was 54 feet, 7 inches; Xander Amuso threw the discus 51 feet, 11 inches; and his shot put was 23 feet, 5 inches. The next meet will be in Brewer on May 18.

The Caring Hands Dental Clinic will be on Islesford in June. They will be at the Islesford Neighborhood House on Friday, June 16. Call 667-6789 for further information and to schedule an appointment.

We have another busy birthday week. Sannah and Whit Chaplin blow out candles on May 20. Jim Fortune won’t take his birthday, May 21, off from work, since it falls on a weekend. Several years ago, Ben Stevens passed on sharing a family birthday and held off a week for the full moon on May 24. Chris Hathaway will celebrate being back on Islesford and cut cake on May 26.