Postage rises, snow flies

The cost of postage will go up on Jan. 22. The cost of a first-class stamp will rise from 47 cents to 49 cents. Joy Sprague has plenty of stamps available and can get some more if you let her know what you’d like. She sends many stamps ordered by mail, and was recently third in sales in northern New England. Her sales are well above what they were this time last year. Joy can honor orders by mail at the 47 cent rate as long as the order’s envelope is posted on or before Jan. 21.

With the first heavy snowfall of winter, children carved forts into the banks left behind by Blair Colby’s plow. Transportation took on a playful air and instead of walking or driving to school, kids got towed on sleds behind four wheelers, making everybody smile. Being out in the cold air makes the hot cocoa taste better, and the wood stove’s heat contrasts sweetly with wet socks, mittens and hats. Even kids who are no longer in school and who have kids of their own joined in the fun. Saturday night, GCI residents may have spotted a canoe flying down the road at top speed full of people unable to resist the call of winter’s first snow fall, a healthy reminder of the importance of having a little fun.

Lindsay Eysnogle offers yoga at the Ashley Bryan School. It’s great to have yoga and other forms of exercise inside on the island, especially after we’ve been hit by snow and the temperature remains well below freezing.

Ashley Bryan is coming home after a few weeks away. It will be great to have him home again.

The Armenian Museum of America, in Watertown, Mass., is having an exhibition of Armen Marsoobian’s work. “Reimagining a Lost Homeland,” Ottoman era photographs from the Dildilian Studio, includes the Dildilian photography archive. He presented a mini version of the exhibition at the Cranberry House this summer and is adding artifacts from the 19th century to this show.

Tuesday Morning Coffee at the Islesford library has begun. Cindy Thomas has hosted this for several years now. Coffee, tea and munchies made by different people each week and time to chat with others make for a nice change this time of year. Mugs are provided.

Helen Dudman and Zinnia Pearl Gray share Jan. 13 as their birthday but in different years. Anne Fernald celebrates on Jan. 14. Kate O’Donovan joins the birthday gang on Jan. 18.