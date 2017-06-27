Polly Bunker retires

In a community where memories are held close to the heart, change can be difficult. This summer, there will be some big changes on Great Cranberry. A beloved island store, The Whale’s Rib will not open its doors. Due to health issues, the shop’s owner, Polly Bunker, has made the difficult decision to retire from her business this season. Tourists won’t know what they are missing out on, and the local and summer crowd alike will miss the familiar island gift shop, but all are grateful for what Polly and her shop did for GCI.

There was a ceremony for Richard (Richie) Stanley on Saturday, June 24. Weather took it to the Islesford Congregational Church, followed by snacks and beverages at Neighborhood House.

There was a moving up party for Bea Amuso and Patrick Mocarsky to celebrate their moving up to the high school. Melissa Amuso will go to Northeast Harbor so Bea will still be “at home”; her brother, Xander, will be in eighth grade at the Mount Desert Elementary School in Northeast Harbor. Patrick will commute part of the time, staying over on MDI for cross-country and other activities. Congratulations, Bea and Patrick!

Delightful things happen! Capt. John Dwelley has Delight back in service for the 2017 season. Delight provides passenger service for up to six, and Dwelley offers services to and from the Cranberry Isles and custom cruises up Somes Sound. He can be reached at 244-5724.

Christopher Hathaway is looking for cast and crew for Larry Shue’s play “The Foreigner.” Performances will be at Islesford Neighborhood House July/August. Needed for the stage are six speaking roles: Sgt. “Froggy” LeSueur, a British demolitions expert; Betty Meeks, a middle aged innkeeper in southern Georgia; Catherine Simms, a young heiress; Ellard Simms, her slow-witted brother; the Rev. David Marshall Lee, Catherine’s fiancé; and Owen Musser, a redneck and bigoted property inspector. Rehearsals will begin after July 4.

Karen Smallwood’s pizza season has started. She takes orders though the Cranberry Isles Information Page on Facebook or the Facebook standby of phone or email. Maybe even a handwritten request note.

The GCI Library Annual Book and Bake Sale is this Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to come and support this important resource for islanders. The library runs primarily through generous donations from community members and all support is gratefully received. Come bring some baked goods, buy some baked goods and pick up some new reading material!

It’s movie time on Islesford. At 7:30 p.m. on July 3, kids get to watch “Finding Dory,” in which Dory, the forgetful fish, remembers she has a family that may be looking for her. Nemo has a small part. Downstairs, the theme of the summer will be “heads of state.” July 3 will be “Invictus,” when apartheid fell but division remained alive and well in South Africa. Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) works with Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon) to bring the country together in support of soccer.

Islesford Boatworks now has new St. Ayles skiffs and wants to start a Cranberry Isles rowing group. Any age and skill can join in. One of the skiffs is on an extended loan from Mount Desert Island High School; a second has been loaned by Sumner High School. Many thanks to these schools. Tom Powell had this idea several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to life.

The 11th year of Islesford Boatworks’ summer building program begins on Monday, July 3, and ends on Friday, Aug. 11. Tony Archino is in charge again. Peyton Eggleston is also back as one of the major instructors. There are beginning, intermediate and advanced groups at work twice each week. Adults do some of the organizing and preparatory work Monday and Wednesday, after dinner. The launch will be Saturday, Aug 12. There will be a 2017 row-a-thon, date to be announced.

Happy birthday to Nate Philbrook on July 3. Jeanine Hadlock was born on July 5. Happy anniversary to Dennis Encarnation and Kathy Graven on July 5.