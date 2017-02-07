Philip Buswell promoted

Albert Buswell is justifiably a proud Dad: “It’s official! As of Feb. 1, 2017, Philip Buswell is promoted to the grade of lieutenant colonel in the Special Forces. The Green Beret officer is stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where he resides with his wife, Vanya, and young son, Alexander.” I am certain many of you share my gratitude and wish to thank Lt. Col. Buswell for his service to our country.

Tammy Tripler reminds us that “it’s not too late to start playing, still plenty of time to win” the Island Dreamweaver Valentine’s contest. “This year’s Valentine’s contest focuses on famous couples or lovers throughout history … many have roses somehow tied into their relationships. You have until 11 p.m. each night to post your answer through email (islanddreamweaver@hotmail.com) or private message; I will keep an accounting of correct answers. The winner receives a $50 arrangement and chocolates, and the contest ends on Feb. 13. Good luck everyone!”

Tammy also sent us the senior luncheon schedule for the remainder of the school year: Feb. 16; March 16; April 27; May 18. The February and April luncheon dates are not the typical third Thursday and have been moved owing to school vacations. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at the school cafeteria and is open to anyone over age 60. Although the event is free, donations are gladly accepted.

Dexter Lee announced that the town budget meeting will be held at the Swans Island School on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Also at the school, the Mount Desert Island Regional School System budget meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28. At 7 p.m.

Happy birthday to Tammy Stockbridge Gott and Steve Green. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Laurie Farley.