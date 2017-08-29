Owen Roberts mourned

A memorial service was held for Owen Roberts, who passed away on June 10 in Redwood City, Calif., at the age of 92. Owen and his wife, Janet, were well-loved summer residents of Great Cranberry. Owen was a U.S. nationally ranked tennis player well into his 80s and enjoyed the sport on Cranberry as well. He was a longtime U.S. Foreign Service officer and former ambassador to Togo. He and Janet loved Cranberry Island and its residents and worked to improve several aspects of the community, including affordable housing and our library. Our condolences to the family. He will be missed.

Eclipse watchers were out and about on the afternoon of Aug. 21 to view the total eclipse that crossed the United States. Although not in the direct path of the eclipse, more than 50 percent of the event could be seen. Protective eyewear for viewers included everything from solar eclipse glasses to welding helmets. The next event will be on Aug. 8, 2024, with the path directly over us. Don’t lose those welding helmets, folks!

Dr. Gerry Bashein came to Islesford on Aug. 24 to discuss his experiences in the field with Doctors without Borders/Médecins sans Frontièrs (MSF). Hearing about MSF in presentations such as this is one source of new contributors, whether in the medical part, treating patients; the office/organizational element, organizing a long-term or short mission; or the everything-else part, cleaning, cooking and so on. Many, but not all, of the missions are to crisis situations; an example of noncrisis work is some rehabilitation work done in Amman, Jordan, where MSF is providing rehab/reconstructive surgery, and treatment for those suffering PTSD. Gerry’s first mission was a year before his regular retirement, meeting the requisite two years practice before joining an MSF service. Jeremy Wells and Lev Tobias came with Gerry and spoke with those who attended before Gerry’s presentation and contributed to the discussion. Jasmine Samuel and Gretchen Blank decorated and arranged the hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Starr and Clayton Bright; Ronnie Hanson; Kit Harrison; Alden and Barbara Hathaway; Skip Stevens and Sally Rowan; Ted and Jeri Spurling; and Dave and Cindy Thomas were there. Everyone participated in the discussion.

School will begin for Cranberry Isles students on Aug. 31 at Longfellow School on Great Cranberry. A “First Day of School Celebration” is planned that morning at 8:45 a.m.

There will be a barn sale at the Ladies Aid on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-4 p.m. The 2018 calendars are in, so stop by, say “hi” to Mary Wallace and do a bit of shopping before heading home for the winter!

The second annual Cranberry House Volunteers Appreciation Day will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3. There will be a trip on the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam to Frenchboro. The boat departs at 8:30 a.m., returning at 3 p.m. Anyone who has volunteered to help out at Cranberry House in the past year is invited to join us. Darlene Sumner has the updated list of volunteers.

Peter Buchsbaum will host a late-season guided nature trail walk to Whistler Cove on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. Participants should meet at the Cranberry House museum entrance.

The Cranberry Island community would like to thank Kelly Thurlow of Kels Kutz in Cherryfield for coming to the island to provide island residents with haircuts from time to time. We appreciate you and all you do for us. Plus, we look really great! Thank you.

A reminder to all that Beal and Bunker will change to its fall schedule on Labor Day. This will run until the second week of October, when the winter schedule will begin.

Margaret Houghton, Grace Houghton and Elizabeth Biz Houghton celebrated Meagan Falls’ 30th birthday at the Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery.

Jane Grover celebrated her birthday on Aug. 30. Margaret Houghton and Elizabeth Biz Houghton share Sept. 3. Happy birthday.