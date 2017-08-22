Niehoff’s nice work noted

Capt. Bob Morehouse praised a hardworking temporary student deckhand: “For the last couple of months, some of you may have noticed we have had a Maine Maritime Academy student onboard. His name is Nick Niehoff. He has accomplished a lot of work on the boat, both cleaning and painting several interior spaces. His last project was to refurbish the boat’s name boards, which were in rough shape. Nice work, Nick!”

Carol Seavey, Bass Harbor ferry terminal agent, has been a special part of islanders’ lives for many years. Please wish her an extra-special happy birthday on Friday, Aug. 25.

Gil Tierney sent us a recommendation and a gratitude note: “The Recommendation: The Island Journal 2017 yearbook has a laudatory and enjoyable article, ‘The Island Retailer,’ on Brian and Kathy Krafjack and TIMS (The Island Market and Supply), increasing my already substantial admiration of them, their staff and TIMS. I think you will enjoy reading it. The gratitude note: As I read the article, I remembered our troubles of last summer and all of those who worked long and hard. As summer residents, Nancy and I wish to thank Brian and Kathy, L.J. Hopkins, Keith Harriton and colleagues. The island is a better, more secure home because of all of their efforts. Thanks!!!”

We thank Nancy Colbeth, the Boogie Buddies, food and money donors and pie/dessert purchasers at the massive fundraising event this past Saturday evening. A special “thank you” goes to John Foster and Beth Pfeiffer of Southwest Harbor, who purchased Jil Lewis’ Barrington Brewery chocolate stout cake and promptly shared it with the entire room; in similar gracious fashion, Emma and Jeff Perry of Bangor purchased and shared Nancy Burns’ chocolate roll. Proceeds from the event went to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, Bud and Heidi Martin and the Odd Fellows Hall.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of John Barnett, who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Meredith Creswell announced that “the Advent Christian Church will hold its 10th annual Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 8. Please put the date on your calendar, and do plan to join us. Worship, reuniting, singing, dining, sharing memories … and, of course, the surprise! More information to follow soon.”

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Pumpkin LeMoine, Keyona Dennard Colbeth, Nevora Stanley, Ho Youn “Lily” Ellison, Jeffrey L. Ellison and Terry A. Staples. Anniversary blessings to Gary V. and Angela J. Tapley and Chris and Lindsay Carlson.