New year offers fitness, fun

We wish Megan Tripler great success in her upcoming studies. Megan left this week for graduate school in Vancouver, and we will miss seeing her at the transfer station and library.

Mimi Bell Rainford hopes to excite many who want to stay on the move this winter: “Did you make a New Year’s resolution to get fit? We’ve started adult fitness classes at the school gymnasium this past Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will continue on Monday through Thursday of each week. Bring small hand weights and yoga mat, if you have them.” After this first week, the schedule is Mondays, total body at 4:15 p.m.; Tuesdays, upper body at 5:15 p.m.; Wednesdays, lower body at 4:15 p.m.; Thursdays, cardio at 5:15 p.m.; no workout on Fridays.

Donna Wiegle announced that our winter coffee-tea hour starts this Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Mill Pond Health Center. “Come out for some socialization, coffee, tea and goodies every Saturday morning in January, February and March from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. If you need a ride, call me at 526-4101, and I will make sure someone can pick you up. See you Saturday!”

A number of islanders have recently encountered large deer families crossing Ferry Road in the predawn hours. The road is busy at this time with traffic for the first ferry of the day. Please drive cautiously, especially around the area from the back of the wait line to the driveway for the old Bake Shop, where many of these deer have been spotted. Betcha the deer are just trying to get a whiff of Sheila’s delicious sticky buns!

Quote of the week: “Be grateful, not hateful!” – Christine Dentremont

Happy birthday to Zoey Izabella Martin, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer, Holly Brianne Kitchen, Grant McKay Joyce, Samuel J.D. Joy, Gary V. Tapley, Maili Bailey, Melanie Carlson and Dori Ann LeMoine.

Anniversary blessings to Josh and Sarah Joyce and Norman K. and Nancy Burns.