New light shines bright

Fran Chetwynd reported from afar what many year-rounders are seeing with their own eyes: “Brighter light! We have a brighter light in the lighthouse tower. The Coast Guard has installed a new LED light, which is brighter and more energy efficient. A big thank you to the Aids to Navigation Team, Southwest Harbor, Brian Hawkins, officer in charge and Michael Denning for supporting the local request, initiating the project with the Coast Guard and bringing it to completion. There is still some work to do on the pedestal; photos of the fully installed light will be posted soon on the lighthouse website. The new light is a VLB 44 LED Marine Beacon, single tier, and should be visible for about the same distance as the old lantern, but should be distinctly brighter. The Coast Guard also will adjust the solar panel array, since the new light will use much less power. Plus, they will allow us to retain and display the old lantern with its automatic changing mechanism. Thanks to everyone who backed up this request!”

Bev McAloon has invited us to a benefit potluck for the Gary Tapley family. Come share a dish for a good cause at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church annex on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 5 p.m.

Gary Rainford announced the Swans Island Writes winter workshops. “This is a six-week, adult education workshopping opportunity for high school-age adults and older who dream of being published writers. We will take working drafts through peer reviews, revisions and produce draft-ready material that you can use to solicit publishers for publication. Since we will have internet access at the library, our last couple of sessions will focus on creating Submittable accounts, which is the industry standard for getting your work seen by the right people, and we will explore several electronic databases used by publishers looking for all kinds of writing – poems, stories, plays, novels, etc. Any questions or comments, don’t hesitate to contact me. Tentatively, these workshops will begin Feb. 7 and run through March 14, possibly from 4-5:30 p.m., for those ready to winter the words.”

Happy birthday to Teressa Rozenski, Zuzannah LeMoine, Shepard Kaelen Walker, Dennis Tapley, Lotti Belle Uber, Kathy Krafjack and Howard Dentremont. Anniversary blessings to Jason and Jamie Matthews.