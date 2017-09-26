New islander born

Congratulations to Mandy Lemoine and Jake Handy on the birth of their daughter Mya Bea Lemoine Handy. Born in Bangor on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:03 p.m., Mya weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 17 inches long. Welcome to our newest island baby!

Swans Island will host a small team from the Maine Conservation Corps for three weeks, beginning Oct. 16. According to Fern Burns, project manager, “the team will be working to reroute 150 feet of the coastal loop of the Long Point Beach Trail, which has been closed since early May due to dangerous erosion. They will create a new entrance from the upper trail, build an observation platform and put in 16 stone steps to rejoin the trail at a safe distance from the endangered cliff. The island has hosted several skillful MCC teams in the past to create and improve a more formalized system of trails in the Lighthouse town park. Volunteer opportunities will be announced soon.”

Donna Wiegle expressed a sentiment many islanders share: “So glad to see that Swans Island is listed as one of the towns in Maine that is making a donation to LifeFlight of Maine. Only about one-third of the towns in Maine make a contribution. LifeFlight of Maine provides critical emergency medical service working with Swans Island EMS to get our patients to the care they need as quickly as possible.” LifeFlight depends on support from individuals, businesses and foundations to achieve its mission of providing access to critical care to everyone in Maine, wherever they are. Thank you, LifeFlight and those who support it.

Happy belated birthday to Rob Morang. Happy birthday to Donnie Staples, Oakley Carroll Walker, Deb Schwabe, Margot Crawshaw, Carolyn Martin, Jennifer Lemoine Turner and Brianna Ashley Davis.