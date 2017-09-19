New carpet in library

There’s new carpet in the Islesford Library! It was installed Sept. 13-15. Cindy Thomas reported, “The carpet is done. Moving books tomorrow at nine.” Followed the next mid-morning with, “A book fairy came and started moving the books.” Thanks to Pat Davis, Chris Sandberg, Tammy Palmer, Aaron Kimball and Johnny Palmer for their help.

Sallye and Jim Parrish have moved to Virginia to be closer to family. Bon voyage, Sallye and Jim. Come visit in warm seasons.

Barb Fernald reported: “Yay Dip of the Month! Water temp 54 degrees at Eastern Maine Shelf buoy, and 55 degrees at Bar Harbor buoy. Felt like 53 degrees. Water just never seemed to warm up this summer.” Now for the fun part: coffee thermoses and heated car waiting.

Sept. 22 is the autumnal equinox, though this year, Sept. 26 is closest to 12 hours apart, with sunrise at 6:24 a.m. and sunset at 6:23 p.m. We’re now off in search of the solstice. The location of the sun as it rises and sets is so different from back in June, but equally different from December. Firewood ready?

We’re barely past Labor Day, but next summer is already onscreen. Cindy Thomas is looking for someone to host a book club for the library. Days and times yet to be determined, but the books on the list are Amor Towles’ “The Gentleman in Moscow,” Louise Penny’s “Still Life,” Elizabeth Strout’s “Anything is Possible.” Chris Sandberg is hosting the Strout meeting. If you’d like to host, your island dates help schedule the reading.

Abe Philbrook and the younger Hugh Smallwood add another year on Sept. 23. Rob Benson blows out more candles on Sept. 25. Natasha Olearcek’s birthday is Sept. 27. Cyrus Moulton steps into another year on Sept. 29.