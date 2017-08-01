Museum to restore Betsy L.

Jessica Harrington has invited us to a potluck dinner for the Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum: “Join us on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. for a potluck dinner at Odd Fellows Hall as we officially begin our fundraising campaign to restore Betsy L., the last wooden lobster boat built on Swans Island. On weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., come see our newly painted rooms and reorganized collection at the museum.”

Meredith Creswell wants to excite us with news of a hymn sing: “What is your favorite hymn? Old? New? All are invited to join us for our islandwide hymn sing at the Advent Christian Church on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. Call out your requests, and the musicians will do our best to play them for you. Come to sing and/or play an instrument to ‘make a joyful noise to the Lord.’”

Don’t forget that the Swans Island Artists’ Annual Open Studio is Friday, Aug. 4, from 2-5 or 6 p.m. depending upon where you visit. Meet the artists, enjoy the works of art and possibly purchase some unique items.

The remaining Odd Fellows Sunday breakfasts for the season are Aug. 6, Aug. 20, and Oct. 8. Breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m.

Ann Marie Maguire’s “Lincoln’s Secretary’s Secretary” is hot off the press and can be purchased at the lighthouse and other island venues. Ann Marie described the book: “Helen Nicolay, born to Abraham Lincoln’s private secretary in 1866, became a Renaissance woman in an era when most women were seen as second-class citizens, without even the right to vote. Helen’s life spanned the period between the end of the Civil War and World War II, an extraordinary time in American history. Artist and author, Helen’s paintings illustrate her travels in Europe and Egypt, and with the approach of World War I, shifted stateside and began to document our national parks in the American West. She summered for over 60 years in New Hampshire, and as she got older, her paintings focused on the mountains and beautiful area around Squam Lake. John Nicolay, along with John Hay, wrote a massive 10-volume biography of Abraham Lincoln. At the time of his death, John was in the process of writing a condensed version. Helen completed her father’s work and went on to write 20 books of biography and history of her own. Many of these works were for youth, to inspire them to become good citizens. There is a wealth of material that could not be included in my book, such as illustrations of the large collection of her paintings. The website www.helennicolay.org is designed to share more of these works and other material of interest. Enjoy! Buy the book and read her story, and follow the website for further tales of this extraordinary woman.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Grab your copy of Ann Marie Maguire’s book before we sell out of it.

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Betty Tozier, Jodie Lee Mauger, Jerry Matthews, Theodore A. Turner, Christopher Carlson, Linda Camber, Laura Madison Rose, Brandon Richard Davis, Leonard May Sr., Sam Dy and Clay Savage. Anniversary blessings to Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel, Gavin and Agnes Robinson, and Ed and Jaime Rose.