Mosaics on display

You don’t want to miss the Agnes Stanley Robinson stained glass mosaics exhibit that runs until Saturday, Aug. 5, at the library. A native of Swans Island, Robinson currently resides in Holden with her husband and three young children. Her mosaics are comprised of stained glass, tile, beads, metal and found objects. Her work begins as a sketch or photograph, and, using basic hand tools, she cuts and places each piece of glass. All frames are custom crafted from red oak. Robinson works with customers on personalized commissions and also has work available at Handworks Gallery in Blue Hill. She is a member of the Maine Craft Association and the Society of American Mosaic Artists. Check out her website at www.armosaics.com or on Facebook under “AR Mosaics.”

Under the direction of John McKay, the Hockamock Players will present “Hootenanny at the Palace” at the Odd Fellows Hall on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at 7 p.m. All donations from the productions this year go to the hall.

The Sweet Chariot Music Festival will be in town from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 3. For details, check their website at www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/.

The Swans Island 10th annual 5K (3.1 miles) takes place on Saturday, July 29, starting at the Swans Island School and ending at the Recreation Center. All are welcome to walk, run, jog or whatever gets you across the finish line. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $10; all participants receive a free T-shirt and the first 10 to finish win a prize. The race begins at 9 a.m. and all proceeds benefit Safe Passage. For more information, call 479-0389.

Come one, come all to the 11th annual Lobster Cook Out at the Atlantic Firehouse this Sunday, July 30, from 12-2 p.m. There will be lots of food (hamburgers, hotdogs, salads, desserts and, of course, lobster!) and lots of fun, including a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Swans Island Fire Department and EMS.

Terry Staples encourages charitable acts: “Just a reminder to all our friends from away who get to spend a week or two or longer with us on Swans Island. When you have to stop relaxing and go back to the grind, if you do not want to carry all that unopened, nonperishable food back with you, you can drop it off for the Bread of Life food pantry in the basket at the Town Office, or here with us at Atlantic Apts. No. 1, or with Meghan at the house next to the Harbor Fire Station. While we cannot accept opened food or perishables for the food pantry, if you have such items and want to drop them to Meghan or us, we can probably find a home for them. Thank you in advance! And have a safe trip home, until you return.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: That restored porch many have enjoyed recently is now even more enticing with the addition of four new L.L. Bean, Adirondack-style rocking chairs. Many thanks to the generous donors!

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Sadie Joyce, Dusty Staples, Gerri Lynn Smith, Rusty Burns, Troy L. May and Kenny LeMoine III. Anniversary blessings to Jud and Stephanie Cease and Chris and Emmie Sawyer.