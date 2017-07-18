Maypole celebration held

Islesford’s town field housed the first maypole in several years. It had been rescheduled from Saturday because of foul weather; Sunday was cloudy and not pleasant in the morning, but the sky broke, and the maypole was on. Dick Atlee, Starr Cummin Bright and others raised the maypole. Dick taught the moves for each piece, then went back to join the music. After one of the pieces, the band played “Happy Birthday” for Gail Grandgent, who provided water and lemonade. A large group of musicians with violins, accordion, guitars, fiddles, banjo and washtub played a broad range of pieces. Mark Howard, Skip Stevens, Tony Archino, Finn McGuiness and Rick Benjamin played, as did several others whose names were lost when the notebook went through the wash. Kaitlyn Duggan took some time away from the pottery shop and took her son Bode Duggan to the maypole; Lindsay Eysnogle and her daughters; Sonja Moser and Bill McGuiness enjoyed it; Bill’s cousin’s family is visiting them this week, and the children participated in the maypole.

The Art Walk was well attended. Barb Fernald joined the Islesford dock to include her work. Thanks to Willoughby Hastings and others who organized and hosted it.

This Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. will be the poetry and potluck celebration of life with Susan Valdina. It will be at Islesford Neighborhood House. Bring a dish, poems and stories about time with Soos. Not required but suggested or invited is coming dressed “Soos-style,” in pajamas and crocs.

Islesford Neighborhood House’s downstairs movie will be “All the President’s Men.” Upstairs, Dorothy will hunt for courage, a heart, a brain and home on “The Wizard of Oz.”

Islesford birthdays will return soon.

July 20 is the anniversary of Neil Armstrong‘s walk on the moon in 1969. Buzz Aldrin joined him on the surface; Michael Collins stayed in orbit.