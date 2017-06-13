Longfellow School graduates three

After 17 years without students, the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island celebrated the island’s resilience with an eighth-grade graduation at the close of this school year. The school was reopened last fall after renovations were made to bring the building up to code. The renovations were expensive, and the decision was not made lightly, but the presence of the children once again learning on the island is breathing new life into the community. Congratulations to eighth-grade graduates Hallie Sumner and Amber Walls from Great Cranberry and Patrick Mocarsky from Islesford.

There was a surprise baby shower for Ashley Alley Stapleman. She came to spend the holiday weekend on Islesford to visit her parents, Ricky Alley and Stefanie; she unexpectedly spent part of it with others. Her brother, Jeremy Alley, hosted in absentia; Katelyn Damon, Jasmine Samuel and Serena Spurling arranged the party and loved assistance from Katelyn’s mother, Wendy Foster, the last day. Lucy Pickering, Elliott Damon Hadlock and Bode Duggan were assistants who carried presents from the gift table to Ashley. Along with them, the party included Cari, Rubye and Isaiah Alley; Melissa and Denise McCormick; Lindsay Eysnogle and Marina Pickering; Stefanie Alley and an off-island friend, Dawn; Cindy Thomas; Anna Fernald and Karen Smallwood; Sarah Corson; Kaitlyn Duggan; Sue Hill; Erica and Laura Merrill; Amy Palmer; Jeri and Christina Spurling; Joanne Thormann; Sally Rowan; Sarah Vosloo; Amy Philbrook; Katie Fernald; Rosie Pitkin; Melissa and Bea Amuso; Kit Harrison; Jeanne Smith; Ellen Gellerstedt; Gail Grandgent; Lauren Gray; and Jane Porter. Clayton Bright and Ashley Bryan made it a co-ed party. Apologies to anyone missed. Iced tea, vegetables with dip, chips, jelly beans and a carrot cake for all were well received.

The Cranberry House will host karaoke night with Karin Whitney on Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., Laurie Dobson will coordinate yoga classes. On Wednesday, June 21, at 9 a.m., there will also be a “pharmacy brown bag” event held by the Maine Seacoast Mission for individuals who wish to have their medications reviewed or to have old and unused medications turned in to medical personnel. Bring the medicines (prescription, nonprescription and even vitamins) in original bottles or a list. A pharmacist can tell you about possible interactions. A pharmacy brown back will be held in Islesford in the afternoon of the same day.

Coming up soon (drumroll, please): 2017’s earliest sunrise here, 4:46 a.m., has been this week, on June 13, 14 and 15. On June 16, it goes back to 4:47 a.m. The latest sunset is at 8:23 p.m. on June 24, 25, 26 and 27. Back to 8:22 p.m. on June 28.

If friends, family or those you meet elsewhere want something away from the crowds in towns or Acadia trails, a quieter place is The Maine Granite Industry Historical Society Museum, 62 Beech Hill Cross Road, Mount Desert. Visit mainegraniteindustry.org. Another quieter place is the Seal Cove Auto Museum, 1414 Tremont Road, Seal Cove. Visit sealcoveautomuseum.org.

The Boston premiere of the Roxbury International Film Festival will show “I Know a Man – Ashley Bryan” at the Hibernian Hall in Boston. See it on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

A decorated golf cart and bicycle parade is planned for the Fourth of July at 11:30 a.m. if it’s a clear day.

Happy belated birthday to Richard Beal on June 14. Happy birthday to Jim Gertmenian on June 16, David Bunker and Allan McCormick on June 17, John Dwelley on June 18, Bode Duggan on June 22, Nan Hadlock on June 23 and Mandy Bracey on June 24. Also, happy anniversary to Kelly and Norman Sanborn on June 23.