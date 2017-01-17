Lighthouse project nearing completion

Fran Chetwynd shared some exciting news on the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse restoration project: “Many thanks to the Maine Community Foundation, Belvedere Historic Preservation Fund, for a generous gift to the town of Swans Island to complete repairs on the oceanside porch of the Keeper’s House, the very last step in restoring the Keeper’s House. Plans are underway to complete the restoration in the spring.” We extend a special thank you to Fran for the extraordinary amount of time she gives to the community in writing grants to obtain funds such as these for the restoration project.

Gary Rainford put the word out: “I’m excited to announce that Island Verse Editions is currently in preproduction with ‘Piggyfish’ by Megan Alford, the winner of the 2016 Lily’s Pond Poetry Prize. Megan is from Vancouver, and Piggyfish plots a Maritimes woman’s journey across Canada as she attempts to construct a sense of self out of varying degrees of intimacy with other people.” Gary informed me that the publication will be for sale in early 2017 on the islandverse.com website.

Gary also updated us on his island offerings; be certain to contact him if you are interested in joining the fun. “This past fall at the library, Island Verse hosted Swans Island Writes, a continuation of the summer labs I offered at the lighthouse. I secured funding for a second six-week session this winter, which will begin in February. These writing workshops continue to be popular, and being able to host them year-round now is great news for creative writing literacy on the island. Plus, I will be teaching a three-week poetry block at our island school in the middle school classroom (sixth-eighth grades).”

Donna Wiegle informs our students, “Calling all island high school and college students, it’s scholarship time! Applications for Mentoring, Access, Persistence (MAP, high school juniors) and the Maine Island Scholarship Renewal (high school seniors and current college students) – both part of Island Institute’s list of programs – are due on Feb. 28. What are you waiting for?”

Happy birthday to Olivia Joyce, Iver Lofving Jr., Per Lofving, Micah A. May, Desiree Grubbs, Caleb MacDonald, Penny Craig and Sarah Joyce.