Life is good

The kids are on winter break, the weather is cooperating, and P.I.K. (People Interested in Kids) is hosting a free Winter Carnival. Karen Ann Martin encourages us to “come and enjoy a day of fun with the whole family” in the Swans Island School gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Face painting, balloon animals, making snow slime and snow dough, beanbag toss, ball pit, pick a duck, ring toss game, penguin bowling, bull’s-eye game, guessing booth and a photo booth all are part of the recreation. Enjoy some hotdogs and chips and a whole lot of fun.

Mark your calendars for the following Thursday, March 2, from 12:15-2:15 p.m. in the same gymnasium. Our kids have home basketball games against Lamoine and need enthusiastic fans in the bleachers.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Marguerite Staples, who passed away quietly in her sleep on Feb. 16. Wesley Staples fittingly portrayed this special lady: “To be so wonderful, to live so long, and to go so peacefully is surely the sign of a blessed person. She was a sweet, kind, wonderful woman.” A funeral service and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marguerite’s memory may be made to the Atlantic Baptist Church Annex Fund, 351 Minturn Road, Swans Island, ME 04685.

A number of students gathered in the library for some sessions on learning or fine-tuning their skills with QuickBooks. We thank the Island Institute for funding the classes, Axiom for presenting the sessions and the library for providing the venue. We hope the Island Institute will consider offering other courses on the island such as this one in the near future.

Happy birthday to Bev McAloon, Wyatt M. Tapley, Betsy R. Philbrook, Meri Lynn Rainford, Wanda Colbeth Gray, Kim Colbeth and Kenny Ranquist. Anniversary blessings to Leonard and Jackie May, Jim and Sharon Stone and Joe and Denise Boisvert.