Library hosts Lofving exhibit

You only have another week to catch Iver Lofving’s “30 Summers on Swans Island” exhibit at the library. Iver is an artist who has worked on Swans Island for over 30 years. He is from New York, but his relatives have been coming to the island since the 1880s. He teaches high school art classes in Skowhegan and is married to Maili Bailey. Iver does small editions of multicolored reduction woodblock prints. In addition, he has some recent oil paintings in this exhibit.

Friday Night at the Movies began this past week at the library. Movies begin at 7 p.m. each Friday, and donations are accepted. Future movies include “Master and Commander,” “All is Lost,” “Waterworld,” “Treasure Island,” “Mutiny on the Bounty,” “Das Boot” and “Red October.”

Our island definitely has a sweet tooth, and it certainly benefits our children! Emmie Sawyer reported that the Island Camp Fund Pie and Dessert Auction, the event where all the proceeds go to children attending faith-based camps, made $2,270. Thank you to all who contributed to this sweet success.

Margot Crawshaw announced that the annual weekly craft fair and flea market will begin on Thursday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Methodist Church. “Anyone who has something to sell is welcome to participate. There is a small fee which is donated to the church. Please bring your own table if possible. For more information, contact Margot at 526-4242 or email at [email protected]

Steve Dock invites us for Quaker worship at the library each Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Services will run through Sept. 24, and all are welcome.

In this year’s evening of poetry, Gary & Co. Poetry night will feature Sharon Bray, a journalist and poet who lives on family land in Orland beside the tidal eastern channel of the Penobscot River. Gary Rainford told us that “she founded, edited and sold the Enterprise in Bucksport and has published local history and poetry collections. Her book ‘Putting Poems By’ is available at local bookstores.” Come enjoy an evening of poetry at the library on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

Lighthouse enticer of the week: We now have a photograph, matted and ready to be framed, of Hockamock Head (Burnt Coat Harbor Light) from a drone’s perspective!