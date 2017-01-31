Kids raise cash for Operation Smile

Friday on GCI, there was a reader’s theater at Longfellow School organized by the schoolchildren and their teachers. It wasn’t solely to entertain, although it certainly did that, but more importantly was a fundraiser for Operation Smile, an organization that provides free surgeries for children with cleft lips and cleft palates.

The reader’s theater was excerpted from a novel called “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, which the kids had read earlier in the school year. The main character in the novel is August, who was born with a cleft palate. After following August’s journey, the students decided that for their final project, they would like to do something to help children in need, like Auggie. Along with the reader’s theater performance, students also made and sold T-shirts with the words “choose kind” printed on the front, representing a recurring theme in the novel that just happens to be a good reminder for all of us.

It was a miracle the islands did not lose power at the beginning of the week with winds gusting up to 70 mph. Some said 80. Along with the wind came fierce rain, and the combination caused many homes to let in water where they shouldn’t have. Puddles gathered indoors as the water worked its way under shingles and in through the walls.

Ashley Bryan’s book ‘Freedom over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life’ won a Newbery Honor Award, a runner-up to the Newbery Medal. The Newbery prizes honor excellence in children’s literature. It also received two honors medals, one as the author and one as illustrator, of the Coretta Scott King Book Award. Congratulations, Ashley!

If you see this in time, go to Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Friday, Feb. 3, from 1-6 p.m. to give blood. Thank you, Margaret Houghton, for organizing this.

Cindy Thomas has Library Tea on Tuesdays, and on Thursdays, she has library time for the youngest Cranberry residents. Ashley joined library time last week and is well-loved by the children.

Happy birthday to Courtney Chaplin and Gretchen Westphal on Feb. 5. Christine Sandberg celebrates on Feb. 6, and Stefanie Alley adds a candle on Feb. 7. Candace Corson celebrates on Feb. 16. Happy Birthday to all!