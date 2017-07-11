Keeper’s House writer residents named

Gary Rainford is the founder of Island Verse Story Lab, an unbridged Maine island-based literacy enterprise. Island Verse offers creative writers’ labs, chapbook micropublishing opportunities and The Keeper’s House Writer Residency, an annual writing event. Residents for the Keeper’s House Writer Residency are provided with a renovated apartment on the second floor of the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station on Swans Island. Gary informed us, “We are honored to announce that the Keeper’s House writing resident for 2017 is Terese Svoboda. The first runner-up is Albert Liau, and the second runner-up is Elizabeth De Wolfe. Terese Svoboda is the author of six books of fiction, seven books of poetry, a memoir, a biography and a book of translation from a South Sudanese language. She has won a Guggenheim, the Bobst Prize in fiction, the Iowa Prize for poetry, an NEH grant for translation and the O. Henry Award for the short story. A three-time winner of the New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship, she has also received the Graywolf Nonfiction Prize, a Pushcart Prize for the essay, a Bellagio Fellowship for a libretto and the Jerome Foundation Award in video.” Residents host a one-hour presentation about the art they make; stay tuned for more information about the presentation from this year’s resident.

Every summer, Swan’s Island Artists holds an Open Studio Day; this year’s date is Friday, Aug. 4, from 2-5 p.m. for artists at Mill Pond and from 2-6 p.m. for all other artists. Visitors from on and off the island are invited to attend. For more information or to reserve a private studio visit, call 553-0572.

Dr. Margaret Shively of Dockside Veterinary will visit us on Friday, July 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mackerel Cove ferry dock. She will provide vaccinations, medical treatments for companion animals and exams. For more information, call 294-2448 or email [email protected]. Schedule is subject to weather; check website www.seakeeper.org for changes.

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Enjoy sitting on the restored porch while watching eagles perch on the old bell tower.

