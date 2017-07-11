Islanders Fourth was festive

The Fourth of July was a blast as usual on Great Cranberry with a parade down Cranberry Road. Islanders got together and created floats to entertain and amuse their neighbors, and old cars were brought out of their off-season slumber and shown off in the good weather. A barbecue at Hitty’s Cafe kept everyone satiated throughout the excitement so that most could stay up to watch a striking red sunset pouring through a partially clouded sky. The sunset was of course followed by a striking fireworks show over the water, which kept everyone up way past their bedtimes, but was well worth the sleep deprivation.

Islesford had its annual Fourth of July celebration on the Town Field. Preceding it was a parade of golf carts, bikes and trikes with patriotic décor.

Dan Field and Ronnie Hanson were cashiers with colored chips for choice of hotdogs, vegetarian burgers, chicken and the ever-present lobster. There was an abundance of watermelon, thanks to Dick Atlee. Desserts were de rigeur and included brownies, cookies and muffins with patriotic red-white-blue icing. Marian Baker served lobster; Barb Fernald and Starr Cummin Bright were on chicken duty. Ellie Miller was on the hotdog team; Jack Miller and Bob Davison had gotten the ovens going and enjoyed having an early job followed by time to relax and enjoy.

Islesford Boatworks brought their current project down to introduce and invite participation. Louise Chaplin taught Bode Duggan and Hank Archino how to hammer nails into one of the side planks; Isabella Z. Pierson, Patrick Mocarsky, Isaac Philbrook and Peter Philbrook worked as well. Karen Smallwood helped get water out of the boat to decrease the mosquito haven/heaven.

Cory, Kaitlyn and Bode Duggan had lunch with Tony, Sarah, Hank and Sadie Archino. Dan and Cynthia Lief were there, as was Ashley Bryan, who was greeted by many. Deborah Brooks and Sarah Corson caught up with each other. Sonja Moser met up with old friends and acquaintances. Kate, Courtney, Louise, Sannah and Whit Chaplin were on hand. Peyton Eggleston and Skip Stevens spent time with Paul Skeith, who arrived last week. Richard Hill was the voice for the raffle. Finn McGuiness and other kids took turns reaching in for the tickets.

Islesford hosted a square dance evening on Friday. Lindsay Eysnogle called the dance moves. The music was provided mostly by a Mount Desert Island group, with Ruth Grierson on violin, Jim Vekasi, Annie and Eddie Damm, banjo and piano, Susie and Mike Fay, fiddle and guitar, Skip Fraley. Finn McGuiness, violin, was the exception as far as residence: some time on Islesford, but much of the year in Illinois, where he is still in elementary school.

Those on the floor included Gail and Henry Grandgent; Mary Schuch and Malcolm Fernald; Mary Vekasi and her daughter; Cindy and Dave Thomas; Ted Spurling; Marian Baker; Stefanie Alley; Chris and Eric Sandberg; Annabelle Pitkin; Nancy Hillenburg. Sarah and Tony Archino were there, along with both their children. Hank Archino loves to wear costumes and came dressed as a leopard; Sadie is young enough that she spent the evening with Sarah. Kaitlyn and Bode Duggan were there; Bode spent some time with Kaitlyn, then found Hank and some other children who were there and danced with them. There were a good number of Islesford summer guests.

The Storyteller Pavilion (a project of The Ashley Bryan Center) is now open daily at 10 a.m. The plan is to have it open every day all summer. On Saturday, July 15, there will be an official opening celebration from 3-5 p.m.

Coming up is the Islesford Art Walk on Friday, July 14, from 4-6 p.m. Locations include the restaurant dock, the Islesford Dock Restaurant & Gallery, Islesford Pottery and Winter’s Work. On Sand Beach Road, Islesford Boatworks will be open. On Mosswood Road, just past the library, is the Islesford Artist’s Gallery. Islesford Girl Seaglass and Gift Shop is on the back road, the right fork from Main Street near Mosswood Road.

Lots of things are happening at the Cranberry House these days. Amelia Dalton is hosting a Kids Dance class July 17-19. Yoga classes with Laurie Dobson are held Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Uncle Bob‘s fishing derby continues every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Blue Heron Pond. Lobstering talks are held at High Hopes Lobster Boat Friday from 12-2 p.m.

Future events at Cranberry House include a Slip ‘n’ Slide session Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m.; a Meet the Artists program Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m.; and Peter Buschbaum‘s Guided Nature Walk to Whistler’s Cove on Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

The 38th annual Literary Evening will be held at the Islesford Neighborhood House Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. Erica Merrill was one of the founders and has been involved the whole time. Sarah Corson has been the master of ceremonies most of the years, with Rick Benjamin sharing some of the recent years.

A poetry and potluck celebration of life with Susan Valdina will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. Bring a dish, poems and stories to share about time with Soos. Not required, but suggested, is dressing “Soos-style,” in pajamas and crocs.

The Dockside Vet is coming again, in late July and mid-August. Islesford dates are Saturday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon; Friday, Aug. 18, from 2-4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Great Cranberry’s dates are Saturday, July 29, from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1:30-4 p.m.