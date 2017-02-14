Island poetry pops up on plane

Ted Spurling wrote, “I’m on the way to the Dominican Republic and was reading the American Airlines magazine “American Way” on the plane. The February issue has an article about four fishermen poets. One of them is Jay Speakman, with nearly a half-page about him, looking craggy in the photo, and there’s an excerpt from his poem ‘A Tale of the Old Muddy Reef.’ See fisherpoets.org for more about the convention in Oregon Feb 24-26.” Congratulations, Jay!

More Islesford poets: Skip Stevens has contributed poetry to the Island Reader and read some of his work at the annual Islesford Reading Night. Skip took Sally Rowan on a mysterious “first ever” trip to meet with Alice Persons, editor and publisher, and pick up Skip’s first poetry collection, “At Bunker Cove.” Alice’s announcement includes “The book is available from our website at Moon Pie Press and will be in selected independent bookstores.”

Two of Skip’s Cranberry Isles friends contributed to the book’s production: Rick Benjamin encouraged Skip to pursue publication, and his review is on the back of the book; Becca Powell drew the cover illustration.

Cindy and David Thomas are in Savannah, Georgia. With the incoming snowstorm, they left Maine a day earlier than planned. Their daughter Rachel joined them, as did plenty of sun, temperatures in the mid-70s and flowers blooming. Well timed, David and Cindy!

Many happy returns to Dedi Whitaker on Feb 19! Happy birthday to Patrick Mocarsky on Feb 23.