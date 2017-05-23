Island comes clean, thanks to volunteers

Leah Staples thanked our volunteers for beautifying our island: “A big thank you to everyone who helped volunteer for the island clean-up recently. We had 70 people, including kids, come out and clean up the roads. It was amazing! Thanks again for making our island look even more beautiful with clean roads and the sides of them. Also, thank you so much to our town office for supplying everyone with pizza and ice cream after.”

Lucinda Lowell announced some new card-making classes: “I am coming to the island for Memorial Day and will be staying for the week. I am hoping to have card classes at some point in the week. I cannot do them Tuesday all day or Wednesday during the daytime. Please contact me on Facebook if you are interested in attending a class and when you would be able to come. I hope to have one evening class and one day class. I’m looking forward to getting the classes going for the summer and fall. Thanks!”

Debbie Stockbridge informed us that “The Blue Buoy Thrift Shop is now open for the season. We are clean and organized. We carry new and used clothing for infants to adults, lots of footwear, handmade knitting, crafts, toys, jewelry and bath products (from candles to soaps for your relaxation in the tub). We are closed on Fridays, unless posted otherwise. Our hours are Monday-Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only checks or cash accepted. Donations are accepted, but items must be in good condition.”

Don’t forget about the first IOOF Sunday Breakfast of 2017. With all that extra time on his hands since retiring a few months ago, surely Dexter will have a special Memorial Day concoction for us to sample. Even if not, come eat the finest vittles in Down East Maine this Sunday, May 28, from 7-9 a.m. at the IOOF Hall.

Happy birthday to Ed Rose, Carl G. LeMoine, Tory Lane, Thomas Riedel II, Lori LeMoine and Ashley M. Tapley. Anniversary blessings to Sammy and Amelia Joy.