Hook receives nursing award

Congratulations to Cary Samuel Hook for receiving an international DAISY award for extraordinary nurses at Maine General in Augusta. The DAISY award is given to nurses across the country and in 15 countries. Founded by a family in Seattle after their son, Patrick Barnes, died, it is based on their experience with the nurses who cared for their son. “What we did not expect was the way his nurses delivered that care – the kindness and compassion they gave Pat and all of us in his family every day. We were awed by the way the nurses touched him and spoke with him, even when he was on a ventilator and totally sedated. The way they informed and educated us eased our minds. They truly helped us through the darkest hours of our lives, with soft voices of hope and strong loving hugs that to this day, we still feel.”

The Maine Seacoast Mission sponsored a “Suicide Prevention Community Presentation.” Margaret Snell introduced Greg Marley, LCSW and NAMI Maine’s clinical director. Greg has worked in the field of community health and suicide prevention for the past 25 years. Islesford attendees were Katelyn Damon, Sally Rowan, Ellie Miller, Cindy Thomas and Kate Muzzy. Sara Vosloo, the Islesford health aide, showed it on Islesford, with a connection to Great Cranberry.

Islanders are lumbering like bears into blueberry season, trying to catch a taste of each event that presents itself on Great Cranberry Island. August means Queen Anne’s lace, hummingbirds, and blackberries, blueberries and cranberries thick along roadsides. Island gardens are in full bloom.

Starr Cummin Bright and Skip Stevens‘ poetry reading at the Islesford Dock Gallery on July 30 was well attended, and their poetry subjects blended nicely. Starr is the author of “Inhabiting an Island” from Apple Grove Press. Skip recently published “At Bunker Cove” with Moon Pie Press.

One can enjoy sweet sounds and words at events like the library fundraiser hosted by Sam King and Jim Gertmenian, The Night of Poetry and Music on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the church. One could also test one’s reflexes with free boxing lessons with Mac Garnett in the gym Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. There are so many things to do in August, that last burst of excitement before fall’s inevitable slowness sets in.

Barb Shirey Fernald was scheduled for a presentation at the Island Institute’s 2017 Summer Lecture Series on Aug 2. The subject was “Columnist Panel Discussion – Making It Here: Women’s Views, Women’s Voices.”

A special group singing African-American spirituals will perform a free concert in honor of Ashley Bryan on Saturday, Aug. 5. It will be at the Islesford Congregational Church at 1 p.m.

The annual Art of the Cranberry Isles exhibit continues through Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Arts Center. Pixie Lauer and Dan Townsend will perform a folk and music concert Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center. Also in the Arts Center, Jane Donnell will share her collection of films and home movies relating to life in northern New England, including the MDI and Cranberry Isles region, on Monday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Excerpts of films taken between 1929 and 1931 specifically of the Cranberry Isles will be shared. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. in the Arts Center, author Peter Blanchard will make a presentation about his book “We Were an Island,” the story of hermits Arthur and Nan Kellam of Placentia Island in Blue Hill Bay.

This Saturday, Aug. 5, will see the third annual Islesford 10k Rowathon. The group leaves Sand Beach at 10 a.m., travels around the island counter-clockwise, stops about halfway at Bunkers Cove for a break (bathroom, snacks and water, joining or leaving a boat) and then continues on the rest of the way, returning to Sand Beach by around 1 p.m. There will be three powerboats on hand to ensure safety. There will be two St. Ayles skiffs racing each other to introduce skiff racing to the islands. Thanks to Tony Archino, Hugh Smallwood and many others for carrying out this program.

The boat launch was changed to Monday, Aug 1, at 5 p.m. There were expected to be better tides and more people to help than at the original time. Many pirates have shown in past years to rescue the boats from the building shed at the Ravenhill’s and carry them to the water at Sand Beach. It is launched, and after its debut, the older boats join the fun.

The Islesford Fair is next Monday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The white elephant table will include vintage items from Soos’s store’s shelves.

The Islesford Historical Society Annual Meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Cornelia Cesari, whose family owns the Schoolhouse on Baker Island. They started the organization Keepers of Baker Island. She will share the research she has been doing about the island and would love it if members of the community would bring any tales, photos and memories to share as well.

Islesford has a new movie projector to replace the one that broke at the first show. A smaller DVD screen has been in use, so movies have not been cancelled, but it’s fantastic to have a full-size one again.

Birthdays in the following weeks include Alex Weinreich on Aug. 11, Rick Gaither and Ella Bunker on Aug. 23, Deborah Bunker and Patricia Bailey on Aug. 28 and Ingrid Gaither on Aug. 30.