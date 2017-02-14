Good deeds done

In the spirit of St. Valentine and helping others in the name of love, I share heartwarming good deeds of Swans Islanders. The first goes to Carlton Joyce, who wins the “neighbor of the year award” for digging out a driveway and path to the front door for my husband and me upon our return from a multi-day trip. Within minutes of our return, he was tossing mounds of snow and helping us gain access to our buried car and house.

The second good deed was described by Angela Turner Tapley, who wishes to express her gratitude: “Gary, Ashley, Wyatt and I are so very thankful to everyone for all your help and support. It’s been a long, hard month, and you all have made it just a little bit easier. Gary is on the road to recovery. We are so grateful to all that helped; it means so much to us. We are so lucky to live in a community with such caring and loving people, with islanders coming together. There is no place like Swans Island – we love our little island community!”

Our sixth to eighth-grade teacher, Michelle Whitman, reported that the Swans Island School eighth graders took orders for 240 Super Bowl subs! This annual event raises funds for their class trip. She, along with her class, wishes to thank everyone for their continued support.

Fellow Gideon Davidson relayed an offer from the Island Institute: “The Island Institute reaches out to see if there are any homeowners on Swans Island who are interested in weatherizing their homes through their ‘weatherization week’ program. The program seeks to reduce heating costs by providing ‘professional home energy assessments and basic insulation and air sealing services’ at a discounted price. Please contact me if you might be interested. Thanks!”

Dexter Lee recommends respecting rules: “ATV users are requested not to drive on the town’s ballfield and basketball court or on Bank’s airfield.” Let’s follow the rules and regulations to retain this privilege.

Donna Wiegle shared news of an Aquaculture Business Development opportunity. “Island Institute is accepting applications for its second group of applicants interested in starting a business growing seaweed and shellfish – oysters and mussels. In 2016, 30 applicants from island and coastal communities applied and 22 were accepted into the program. The program is looking for fishermen and others who are interested in diversifying their income through aquaculture ventures. Applications will be accepted through March 28; applications may be found at www.islandinstitute.org/aquaculture#abd. Island Institute anticipates that the Aquaculture Business Development program will generate an $8.5 million economic impact along Maine’s coast from 2016 through 2020.”

We extend our condolences to Willa Vennema and her family upon the passing of her mother, Mary Holly Webb Vennema.

Happy birthday to Christine Dentremont, Jackson Laws, Jacques Cesbron, Bud Martin III, Lucia Tola Dy, Samuel Kenneth Davis, Mia Violet Davis, Anna Belle Joy Ward and Carolyn Miller. Anniversary blessings to Katie Banks and Matt Wilson and Carroll and Lindsay Staples.

Correction: In last week’s Swans Island column, an MDI Regional School System was listed instead of an SAD 76 meeting. This was an editing error, not the columnist’s error. The Islander apologizes for the error.