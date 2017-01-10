Gardner starts fire academy training

Charlie Wiegle encourages us to express our gratitude: “This past weekend marks the beginning of Chief Robert Gardner‘s journey through the Hancock County Fire Academy. Over the next five months, the chief will be leaving the island every other Friday afternoon for a weekend’s worth of training. He has already started on the hundreds of hours of homework necessary to complete this training. When you see Rob, be sure to wish him well and thank him for making this commitment to the Swans Island Fire Department.” Tammy Tripler added, “Thank Robert and all the firefighters for their dedication. They not only fight fires, they assist on ambulance runs; we keep them busy and away from their regular jobs. Thank them if you see them, especially Robert as he begins this long journey.”

Gwen May reminded us that dog licenses were due Jan. 1 and that you will be charged a $25 late fee after Jan. 31. “Dog licenses are $6 for a neutered/spayed dog and $11 if they are intact. Once your puppy turns 6 months old, it is required that you license him/her. I will need to see a current rabies certificate plus a neuter/spay certificate, if it applies.” Looking ahead, Gwen also notified us that motorcycle registrations are due by March 31.

Bev McAloon provided us with warm and fuzzy alternatives to the cold winter weather: “Too cold for a walk on the shore … come see the Historical Society exhibit now at the library in the reading room. It will be a walk down memory lane about boats and boatbuilding on Swans Island.” The exhibit will run through January and possibly longer, so don’t wait!

Desiree Grubbs alerted us to the ferry schedule change: “We are now on winter schedule! Please note there is no 12:45 p.m. leaving Swans Island or 1:30 p.m. leaving Bass Harbor on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.” Schedules for Thursdays, Sundays, and Wacky Wednesdays remain the same.

Happy birthday to Tammie Staples, Lesley M. Harris, Joshua Joyce, Molly Bryan Goodwin and Spencer Joyce.