Gardner to graduate from fire academy

We congratulate Rob Gardner, Swans Island’s fire chief, for his completion of fire academy. Graduation at the Ellsworth High School is on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. We are very proud of you, Rob!

Tammy Tripler shared some photos on Facebook of a recent EMS visit at our nursery school. Director of EMS services Debbie Staples, along with several other teachers and first responders, used SpongeBob as their brave patient for the day and showed the young students all about our ambulance. We thank everyone involved for educating our young ones in safety practices and possibly igniting an interest in future service to our community.

Fran Chetwynd warned us of a trail closure on the lighthouse grounds: “Long Point Beach Trail partly closed – Hiker’s please note! The Long Point Beach trail (the oceanside trail on lighthouse grounds) is partially closed. You may enter the trail where it starts near the first parking lot (in the valley at the entrance to the lighthouse grounds), but you will have to turn back before reaching the road. You cannot enter the trail at the roadside trailhead near the lighthouse.” Cliffside erosion necessitates this closure and could give way at any time, so please heed closure signs; the public will be notified when workers have completed a new access. Your safe enjoyment of these trails is the goal.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Robert “Bob” A. Wheaton, who passed away on May 20.

Donna Wiegle informed us about the Mill Pond Health Center summer medical coverage: “As of this past Tuesday, June 6, we now have an experienced nurse practitioner and a Husson University nurse practitioner student who are primary care providers on the island each week at the health center. They are available to see patients for any primary care needs – blood pressure, diabetes, school physicals, tick bites, etc. – for both acute and chronic conditions. They will be here on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children and adult primary care visits can be scheduled by calling the health center at 526-4264. Patient visits are being offered at no charge.”

Bev McAloon announced the Swan’s Island Baptist Church summer supper schedule: “Thursday, June 22, hot dogs and beans, cole slaw, biscuits, vegetarian dishes and desserts; Saturday, July 15, chicken barbeque, baked potato bar, vegetarian dishes and desserts; Saturday, Aug. 12, lobster rolls, pasta bar, vegetarian dishes and desserts. Join friends and family for some delicious meals. More information will be posted as we get closer to the dates.” Seatings are at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Happy birthday to Jane Ojala, Isaac Stinson, Fritz Gardner, John Trask, Ezra Daniel Johnson and Marshall Page Walker. Anniversary blessings to Donald and Marsha Douty Carlson and Lawrence and Sheila Smith.