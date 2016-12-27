Focus on health in New Year

Happy New Year! From promoting the mental health of our children to exercising our bodies and dealing with addiction through HOPE and counseling, here are some healthy ideas and resources to consider when making your New Year’s resolutions.

Crystal DaGraca, principal of Swans Island School, encourages us to welcome our new guidance counselor, Kathleen Garcia. “Kate comes to us as a licensed psychologist with many years of experience. We look forward to Kate’s time with us on Swans Island as she works one-on-one and in small groups with our students. As a school, we believe in educating the whole child, which means ensuring students feel safe, supported and cared for. Once students have their emotional needs met, educating them and supporting them to reach their potential is much more successful. Please welcome Kate if you see her on the ferry or around the school!”

Donna Wiegle reminds us that the walking program in the school gymnasium continues through the winter on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Please remember to enter through the back gym door and bring clean, dry shoes to change into for walking. All adults are welcome.

Rob Morang encourages residents who are struggling with addiction to consider HOPE: “This program is open to anyone, including Swans Island residents.” Project HOPE, short for Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort, helps connect someone struggling with addiction with treatment centers, detox facilities or support services. Project HOPE operates at the Ellsworth Police Department on Tuesdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; it is a coordinated effort of the Ellsworth Police Department and Healthy Acadia. If you’re ready for the first step to recovery, all you need to do is walk into the Ellsworth Police Department. An officer will do an initial intake interview. This is when someone can surrender any drugs or paraphernalia without any repercussions. You will not be arrested. Afterwards, a Project HOPE ‘Angel’ will help get you into a treatment center, detox facility or other support services. Everyone is different, which is why Project HOPE works with individuals one-on-one to find the best help for them.

Donna Wiegle informs us that substance abuse and behavioral health counseling is available on Swans Island through our telemedicine program at the Mill Pond Health Center. “We are connected with Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor and MDI Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center in Bar Harbor. If you want more information, stop by the health center anytime you see my car there or call me at home at 526-4101. I’m happy to help facilitate counseling services for anyone on the island that may need it. Counseling services through telemedicine is available for adults and children.”

Tammy Tripler reported that the winners of the PIK light contest are Chris and Emmie Sawyer. Congratulations!

Happy birthday to Libby Mills, Cameron Tahir Colbeth, Christopher H. Sawyer, Mary Anne Young and Asa Joyce.