Fleet, harbor blessed

Tom Powell did the annual blessing of the fleet on Sunday at the Islesford dock. Tom was joined on the float by Ellie and Jack Miller, Anna Fernald, Paul Fernald, Amy Palmer and Adele, Hugh and Karen Smallwood, Skip Stevens, Marya and Tor Goettsche Spurling, Ted Spurling, Ricky Alley, Serena Spurling, Joy Sprague, Becca and Lew Powell and some visitors. The blessing included the entire harbor. A memorial wreath was placed in the water by Karen Smallwood. Tom’s prayer of thanksgiving included those “from these islands who ply the sea far from their island homes” to include those who are at work on the ocean, including Will Pearce and Ben Stevens.

On Friday, it was Islesford’s turn to host Dr. Oh, the dentist whose primary office is in Ellsworth. This is the ninth year he has come to Islesford for the Caring Hands of Maine Dental Clinic. Friday was his and his assistants’ “day away” from Ellsworth when they go out to islands to do check-ups and some more advanced work. They can take x-rays, do fillings and do some work on broken teeth. His Friday focus has been children, so that children who live on islands get to see a dentist in a comfortable place they know; their parents and other islanders also get to see a dentist without the complications of trips off island. Oh’s assistants are two final-year dental school students.

This week at the Cranberry House there will be a fishing class with “Uncle” Bob Hudson at the Blue Heron Pond on Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Also in the Arts Center that same day, Hallie Sumner will read excerpts from her first book at 7:30 p.m. Jeri Spurling and Hallie Sumner will present a program on the Colegio Mariah School in the Dominican Republic.

The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society (GCIHS) and the Cranberry Isles Realty Trust are both going through strategic planning processes this summer. The historical society and trust will hold joint community meetings on each island to get your feedback on the most important issues facing the Cranberry Isles community and discuss how they can be part of supporting a sustainable, rich future for our islands. The community meeting on Great Cranberry will be held at Cranberry House during GCIHS’s annual open house event on Sunday, July 2. Come by for the fun slate of events we have planned for that day (details to come!) and stay for the community meeting to be followed by lunch and an ice cream social. The community meeting on Islesford will be held at the Neighborhood House with coffee and snacks on Thursday, July 6, at 4 p.m. We want to hear what you think.

Change those green, orange and yellow golf carts to red, white and blue! Islesford bicycles and golf carts are invited to join the Decorated Golf Cart and Bicycle Parade on Tuesday, July 4. Held in clear weather only, the parade will start at Neighborhood House at 11:30 a.m.

The Cranberry Isles Rescue Service auction is coming up. Kelly and Norman Sanborn will host it on Great Cranberry on Sunday, Aug. 13, BBQ at noon, followed at 1:30 p.m. by the auction, with Gary Allen as the auctioneer. Kelly and Katelyn Damon are the organizers. Volunteers and items for auction are welcome.

Happy birthday to Henry Isaacs on June 24. Susan Locke Pierson will cut cake on June 28. Cynthia Wiseman Lief has a relaxing day on June 29, joined by Becca Powell.

Anniversaries include Jeanne and Cliff Smith on June 28, and Christina Spurling and Andrew Trepenier on June 30.