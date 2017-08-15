EMS fundraiser a big success

A huge draw to island living is the safety that these small communities represent. Still, accidents can and will happen, and so the islands need a specialized response team to administer emergency medical attention and get sick and injured people off the island quickly when necessary. The emergency response team continues to be fine-tuned every year, and funds are needed for training and equipment. In order to raise these funds, the Sanborns hosted their annual event. Gary Allen, the EMS fundraiser auctioneer, provided entertainment, Mark Alley worked the grill, and the rest of the community showed up to support. Whether it’s donating an item to the auction, buying lunch or bidding on an item, every little bit helps. This year, over $12,000 was raised. Thanks to everyone who made it happen, especially to the EMS team for keeping the islands safe.

Islesford Boatworks 2017 Boat Launch was this past Saturday. Pirate gARRRRRRRb was encouraged. A pirate scavengARRR hunt started things off, followed by the launching of this year’s boat. Last year, in mid-construction, the vote on the two proposed names was even. After discussion, and with a play on words, the boat was named “Tide.” There were model boat races on Friday, and the finals were one of the launch day events.

Wednesday afternoon music at Islesford Boatworks, known informally as “The Barn,” has come to an end. The last jam was on Aug. 9 with Amanda Ravenhill, Ann Fernald, Bruce Langford, Jay Speakman, Maureen Langford, Ryan Kushner, Skip Stevens and Tony Archino. Cecile, a friend of Tony’s from France, sat with them toward the end.

The Islesford Volunteer Fire Department had a BBQ brisket fundraiser on Monday afternoon, just after the fair ended. Cory Alley, known for fabulous grilling, was on call, and all 50 servings were gone in 11 minutes.

Christopher Hathaway is working on producing “The Foreigner” and still needs some readers. The cast so far includes Christopher, Karen Dolan, Cory Duggan, Rick Gaither, Kathleen Lake and Jack Miller. They did a reading on Thursday, and laughter filled the room. Here’s hoping for a full cast and full production next year. Thanks, Chris and cast.

The Dockside Vet will be at Islesford on Friday, Aug. 18, from 2-4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A visit to Great Cranberry Island is planned for Saturday afternoon.

A memorial service for Richard Dudman will be held at the Ellsworth Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home, 113 Franklin St., this Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. The Islesford Library will be closed that day for the service.

Jack Miller will have a chainsaw workshop on Saturday, Aug. 19. Jack does repair work in Louisiana after hurricanes and other disasters in a program called “Eight Days of Hope.” Fixing chainsaws is part of what he does, and he teaches others how to maintain and repair them.

Islesford movies on Monday, Aug. 21: downstairs will be “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” about the first Queen Elizabeth. Cate Blanchett is queen for the night. Upstairs will be Disney’s version of “Robin Hood.” Movies the following week, Aug. 28, will be “The King’s Speech” downstairs and “Epic” upstairs. Thanks to Jack Miller and Skip Stevens for all they have done to get the movies on screen.

Several events are coming up at the Cranberry House Arts Center.

Sam King will present poetry readings on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. A classical music concert and dinner are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18. The dinner is at 6 p.m. on the deck and the Jeffrey Ellenberger Chamber Trio concert will begin at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $25, advance sales only.

Jack Miller will present a chainsaw training class on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The first hour will be classroom work in the Arts Center, and then the class will move outdoors to adjacent woods for hands-on training.

Kayla Gagnon will host an art reception in the Arts Center on Monday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. Her exhibit will be on display from Aug. 22-26.

Charlotte Harlan will present her annual kids crafts class Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested kids (and parents) should register in advance at the museum reception desk.

Finally, a kids’ art show will be on display on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. The coordinator is Darlene Sumner.