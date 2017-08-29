Ellison resigns after town meeting

A special town meeting was held at the Odd Fellows Hall on Aug. 23 regarding a warrant article to authorize the selectmen to borrow up to $100,000 for construction of an addition to the town office building. This expenditure was voted down at the annual town meeting in March and voted down again at the August meeting with 52 votes against and 34 in favor of the warrant article. Following the special town meeting, town Selectman Jeffrey Ellison resigned at the Aug. 24 selectmen’s meeting. We thank him for his time of service. Questions regarding his letter of resignation and other information should be directed to the town office.

Dale Joyce and Jennifer Helman spread the news on their exciting new ventures: “We just recently started a photography studio here on Swans Island and would love to help you. Dale Joyce, the photographer, has had family on the island for generations, and his love of the area definitely comes through in his work. Our website is www.harborviewstudio.com. We have a few prints available there, and we have numerous other shots in production. If there is something specific you are looking for, please let us know. Also, Dale and I are so excited to announce that we are the new innkeepers of the Harbor Watch Inn! While we don’t have any immediate plans for significant changes to the rooms, pricing or policies, we do intend to maintain the high standards set by Colleen Hyland over the past 20 years. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to preserve a little piece of the island’s history and look forward to becoming even more involved in the Swans Island community.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Alton Tainter, who passed away on Aug. 15. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Steve Dock proclaimed, “The eagle has landed – at the quarry pond!” Let’s hope the decoy deters the sea gulls from their massive congregating as of late at the swimming hole.

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Come check out our art gallery for some very special holiday gift ideas.

Happy belated birthday to Elaine Overlock. Happy birthday to Kimberly Ray Banks, Gavin Robinson and Herb Haller. Anniversary blessings to Richie and Becky Davis, Jean-Jacques and Sarah Cesbron, Ben and Belinda Doliber, and Charlie and Donna Wiegle.