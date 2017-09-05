Duma to depart

This week, Great Cranberry said its final goodbyes to former Island Institute Fellow Jessi Duma, who is moving to the Midcoast area to continue working towards her goal of becoming a public health nurse. Jessi arrived on the island three years ago as an Island Institute fellow; her mission: to assist the historical society with various tasks and projects. In classic Jessi Duma form, she accomplished much more than was expected of her by both the institute and the historical society. She became a beloved member of this community – unassuming, helpful, inspiring and oh so diplomatic.

While living on Great Cranberry, she cofounded a community farming project and farm stand (The Island Ecology Project) alongside two fairly new islanders, Sarah McCracken and Kayla Gagnon. Jessi also worked with the Ashley Bryant School and hosted an afterschool agriculture club for kids to learn about making things like butter and apple cider. She not only participated in present-day agriculture herself but studied the island’s long history of homesteading, farming, orcharding and fishing. Jessi recorded stories of the islands’ past, interviewing commuting members like Gail Colby and Richard “Chuttie” Alley to understand the trajectory of change on the islands and preserve more of the islands’ history. Her dedication to the community in her three years here was astounding, and for that, the community will always welcome her back with open arms.

Westen James Thormann was born on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Portland with lots of family present. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. His grandfather, Paul Thormann, won the bet by guessing the 3 p.m. delivery time on the nose. Curtis and Marieke Thormann were happy to return home to Freeport the next day, accompanied by their new son. All is well. Paul and Joanne Thormann are delighted.

Jeffrey Chang and Melissa Axelrod sent wonderful news: “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our baby boy (finally!), Noah Ellis Chang. He arrived on Aug. 30 at 6:38 a.m. and measured in at 9 pounds, 21.5 inches. Melissa is an amazing real-life rock-star Wonder Woman and is recovering well. Noah is looking forward to the Patriots raising their fifth banner at next week’s season opener.”

Summer is on its way out, with just two more weeks to the equinox. Meanwhile, it’s come to the islands.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m., the Heliker-Lahotan Foundation will host another Meet the Artists program in the Arts Center.

