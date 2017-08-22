Donald, Smith say they do

The manager of the Cranberry Island Boatyard, Sam Donald, tied the knot with artist and educator Kathi Smith last weekend. The two met almost four years ago at the boatyard, where Kathi was painting quintessential island scenery and Sam was getting back to his island roots. The community has happily watched their love grow and wishes the best for their future.

There was a party in honor/memory of Islesford’s 101-year-old “summer person,” Angela Taylor. Andy Taylor-Blenis and her sisters, Micki Taylor-Pinney and Tina McBride, planned and hosted it at Islesford Neighborhood House. Tina’s husband, David, and their children, Jake, Mari and Cleo, also were here. Islanders who attended were touched reading some of Angela’s writing and seeing photographs from her life. Islefordians included Tony Archino and Hank, Ashley Bryan and his niece Vanessa, Barbara Bryant, Carol Ford, Kit Harrison, Ryan Kushner, Sally McLendon, Erica Merrill, Jim and Sallye Parrish, Eleanor Pitkin, Amanda Ravenhill, Cheryl Sholl, Joy Sprague, Jeri Spurling, Skip Stevens, Judith Timyan and Cindy and David Thomas.

There was a celebration of life in honor of Richard Dudman in Ellsworth this past Saturday. Helen wore a hat with flowers which she has worn to memorial services to focus on life. Richard’s daughters, Iris and Martha, and grandchildren, Georgia and Richard Howland, and Rosa and Lillian Mayer, shared stories about him and his direct and indirect influence on their lives. Many people from Islesford were there. In memory of Richard, most of the men wore bow ties.

While so many Islesfordians were in Ellsworth, Lev Tobias, from Doctors without Borders/Médecins sans Frontières, came to see Islesford and the Neighborhood House in preparation for the presentation this Thursday, Aug 24. He was baffled by the quietness of the island and was told in the post office that most of the people had gone to Ellsworth. Amy Palmer and Serena Spurling were at the Little Cranberry Lobster shop and found the morning quietness strange.

The Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) has established a conservation easement of the CIRT section of the Preble Cove Beachfront and adjacent Marshlands in cooperation with Maine Coast Heritage Trust. This easement, in conjunction with two other previous preservation projects by adjacent landowners, preserves the entire Preble Cove shoreline from development. The Preble Cove Beach Trail, a.k.a. “The Topless Beach Trail,” has been rehabilitated with new bog bridging and clearing of encroaching tree growth to enable continued public access to the beach.

And we have a birth! Ashley Alley Stapelman and Drew’s son Emmett Ellsworth Stapelman was born Friday, Aug. 18, in Severance, Colo., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. Happy, healthy, all fine. Stefanie Alley is going out this week; Rick Alley and Serena Spurling will go Labor Day. Congratulations, Ashley and Drew, and welcome, Emmett!

Artist and year-round resident Kayla Gagnon hosted her art exhibit, “An Exploration in (Un)becoming” at the Cranberry House Monday. Her exhibit explores trauma and vulnerability and processes of recovery. The exhibit will remain in the Cranberry House until Aug. 28.

Former U.S. Ambassador Charles Dunbar will present a lecture on “Cold and Hot Wars: On the U.S. State Department and in the Gulf” on Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Earl Brechlin, editor of the Mount Desert Islander newspaper, will present his extensive collection of early postcards of the Cranberry Isles region in the Arts Center at the Cranberry House on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m.

Karin Whitney will host another popular Karaoke Night in the Arts Center on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Buchsbaum will lead another guided nature trek into the wilds of the Whistler Cove Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Cranberry House Deck.

Birthdays: Sheila Krasnow celebrates on Aug. 21; Cindy Thomas chalks up another on Aug. 28, followed by Bruce Fernald on Aug. 29.

Sheila and Iann Krasnow celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 21.