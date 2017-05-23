Dip of the month a simple one

Barb Fernald’s stats on the May dip of the month on Thursday: Air temperature in the mid-70s at the beach. Water temperature 46 degrees (First time this year the Bar Harbor buoy and the buoy on the Eastern Maine shelf have shown the same water temperature). Cindy Thomas posted some photos of the dippers in the water and on the beach. No blankets or heated cars necessary for warmth after getting out of the water. A day like this makes going on the dip simple. The full group included Barb, Cindy, Sara Vosloo, Rosie Pitkin and Joy Sprague.

Bea and Xander Amuso had a wonderful time at the last track meet for the year. Xander had his personal best in a meet’s shot put. He threw 22 feet, 3inches. Congratulations, Xander. Bea’s personal best shot put was 58 feet, 11inches. Patrick Mocarsky was away, so not in the meet.

Melissa Amuso, coach, has posted: “Beatrice made states for girls’ disc. Xander made states for boys’ shot. Patrick made states for boys’ 400 meter, even having missed this last meet. If you see them, wish them luck. States is Monday at U. Maine Orono. All their hard work is paying off. Congratulations!”

Laurie Dobson came over from Great Cranberry to play the piano for the Islesford Congregational Church service. Skip Stevens, the usual musician, was unavailable. It’s wonderful to have the two congregations fill in for each other.

Congratulations to Helen Bertles for graduating from Virginia Theological Seminary on May 18. Helen led the procession of graduates. Congratulations, Helen!

Sadly, a familiar island face will not be here to greet a summer population returning to the islands. Ted Broadwell, Beal and Bunker crew member of 20 years, is recovering from severe pneumonia, and community members are encouraged to send well wishes to Eastern Maine Medical Center, 489 State St., Bangor, ME 04401. His iconic presence will be sorely missed at the start of this season, but all are wishing to see him back on the boats soon.

Ticks are alive and well this year. A physician assistant at the Southwest Harbor clinic said that not even at the end of May, she already has seen over a dozen embedded ticks. Walking in woods or grass is not needed for a tick to find anyone; they seem to be walking on sidewalks and hanging out in stores waiting for their next “cuppa.” Be careful – wear hats and check especially ankles, wrists and waists.

It’s that time again. The parking spots are dwindling, the Cranberry Island General Store is open on Saturdays, and soon, on Friday, May 26, the Preble-Marr Museum and Hitty’s Cafe will be open daily. Chef Cezar Ferreira will be welcomed back for a fourth season and whipping up creative and delicious lunches to be eaten along the Cranberry Road. Museum archivist Anne Grulich is preparing a new major exhibit recalling Cranberry Isles sailing voyages with stories and rare nautical maps to share with visitors. The Island Explorer will once again be getting anyone with tired feet where they need to go.

Karin Whitney will host a guitar recital at the Cranberry House Arts Center Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m., featuring several island children who have been taking lessons since early this winter.

Birthdays: May 27 offers Dick Atlee and Ted Spurling a celebratory reason to blow out candles. Hannah Folsom adds one on May 29. Happy birthday!

Andrea Ruby and Ben Stevens celebrate their first anniversary on May 28. Happy anniversary!