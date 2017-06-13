Culture class cleans up

Fran Chetwynd shared our gratitude for visiting volunteers: “A big ‘thank you’ to the volunteers from the University of Maine Culture and Community Engagement course who were working on the island recently. The students (and some family members) worked at the lighthouse, the library, the lobster museum, the Odd Fellows Hall and several other places around the island. At the lighthouse, they were assisted by volunteers from the Blue Hill Harbor School, led by Principal Josh Jones, and they worked on projects in the Keeper’s House, the tower and on the trails. They painted, swept, scrubbed, vacuumed, cleaned, moved furniture, weeded, spread mulch, marked trails, cleared brush, cleaned trash … in short, they did many, many tasks that helped us tremendously in getting ready for the summer season. Thank you, Professor Annette Nelligan, and all the folks who worked so diligently; please know you were very much appreciated!”

Speaking of the lighthouse, mark your calendars for its official opening on Tuesday, June 20. The Keeper’s House will be open Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the tower will be open for tours starting July 1 from 12-3 p.m. Our summer exhibit, “Lights in the Neighborhood,” is loaded with information about lesser-known Maine island lighthouses. Hope to see you soon at the lighthouse.

We congratulate Elijah Joyce, who placed second in the state (Class B) for 110-meter hurdles.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Geoffrey Smith, who passed away on June 1. Chelsea Tripler conveyed for the family: “The Smith family would like to thank everyone for all your kind words as we adjust to a life without Geoff. He was ‘tugged’, a Smith family term for tough and rugged, and fought until his journey here on Earth ended. There is no service planned at this time.”

Gary Rainford informed us of creative opportunities: “The Swans Island Writes Keeper’s House Workshops is a five week, adult education workshop opportunity. We will take working drafts through peer reviews and revisions and will produce draft-ready material. Working on a poem, short story, play, novel or memoir, or just looking to enrich your experiences with writing, these workshops are for you. Any questions or comments, don’t hesitate to contact me at 610-3138. For those ready to ‘summer their words,’ these Thursday night workshops at the lighthouse run June 22 through July 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. Please spread the word.”

Karen Griffin sent notice on June 10: “Lobster trap disposal – effective immediately – Due to the contractor’s refusal to accept traps with ballast and runners, it is now required that all traps prior to drop-off at solid waste have ballast and runners removed.”

Dexter Lee reminds us that the Odd Fellow’s Hall will host another delicious Sunday breakfast this week, June 18, from 7-9 a.m.

Happy birthday to Karen Ann Martin, Serena Staples Walker, Agnes Robinson, Jill Andreas Philbrook, Charlie Wiegle, Angela J. Tapley and Fionn Moynihan Stinson. Anniversary blessings to Clay and Jane Savage and Zeke and Lacey Freelove.