Community shares Christmas cheer

Cindy Thomas read “The Night before Christmas” with the kids at the library, and for their post-reading craft, they made stockings, complete with snowmen and their names. Thank you, Cindy, for your regular combination of reading and making something with the kids who come.

Merry Christmas to all who came to the islands, and to all who went elsewhere to be with family and friends! Safe travels for those who are going back and forth.

Saturday afternoon, the island was treated to the lovely voices of young people as carolers went door to door spreading Christmas cheer. With Darlene Sumner and her children Hallie, Cooper, Kariah and visiting friend Rubye Alley from Islesford, the group brought smiles and the spirit of the holiday to the residents of Cranberry. Thank you.

Christmas Eve was a celebration of the season as the community gathered in the beautiful Great Cranberry Island Congregational Church for services and live music. A delicious potluck dinner followed at the Community Center. Thank you to Pastor Powell and all who made this night very special.

A big thank you goes to Beal & Bunker for running a morning boat on Sunday in addition to the regular afternoon run to allow families more options for holiday travel. Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by all, thank you.

This is a reminder that the post offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year holiday. Thank you to all from your postmasters for a great year and happy New Year to all.

January’s first birthday is the New Year. Welcome, 2017! Happy birthday to Jane Porter on Jan. 3, Melissa Amuso on Jan. 4 and Mark Howard on Jan. 5.