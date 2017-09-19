Celebration of life planned

Danny Overlock has invited us to a celebration-of-life service for his mother, Elaine “Lanie” Overlock, who passed away on Sept. 3: “We have set my Momma’s celebration of life for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Tremont school gymnasium on 119 Tremont Road. All are welcome. We encourage casual attire and some stories shared; I’m betting there are many. This is exactly what Momma told us that she wanted for a remembrance. I hope everyone that wants to be there can make it. Refreshments will be served.” We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this special lady.

Dori LeMoine wrote to encourage our patronage: “I’m selling discount cards as a fundraiser for the athletic program at the high school. They go towards local businesses on Mount Desert Island as well as Ellsworth, and even some in Bangor. Places include Napa Auto Parts, Gott’s Store, KeboValley Golf Club, Buffalo Wild Wings and more! The cards are $20 each and are valid from now through August 2018. If interested, please feel free to message me on Facebook.”

Many islanders spoke out about our recent power outage and Emera’s response to it. Carey Watters Navarro informed us: “I received a call-back message from Rebecca at Maine Public Utilities Commission in response to my complaint about Emera’s lack of response/refusal to come out to the island in the afternoon for fear of having to stay overnight. She has spoken to one of the senior vice presidents of Emera. MPUC is conducting a review of the acquisition case when Emera took over the Swans Island co-op. The review is to determine whether Emera is meeting its obligations and promises made to Swans Island at that time. There will also be an internal review at Emera to make sure they properly service Swans and find ways to keep the island aware of time frame for service. Rebecca’s number is 800-452-4699, ext. 2010, if there are any questions regarding this.”

Lighthouse enticer of the week: Look for upcoming information about the Maine Conservation Corps’ work in October on our closed oceanside trail. We thank our visitors, volunteers and staff for a great season!

Happy birthday to Les Ranquist and Paul Adam Joy. Anniversary blessings to Josh and Christal Applin and Marc and Sarah Banks Turgeon.